NFC Notes: Bears, Davante Adams, Packers, Vikings

Bears

With a brand-new coaching staff, the Bears understandably don’t want to give away too many details about how they plan to use QB Justin Fields, as it could give them a competitive advantage for at least a few weeks. However, the goal is to play to his strengths more than the previous staff did.

“Just scheme-wise, it’s just balance … and getting (Fields) out on the move and making chunk plays,” new GM Ryan Poles said via the Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “That’s what he does best.”

“When it becomes untimed, where it’s past the normal time, and now he’s dangerous,” Bears HC Matt Eberflus added. “He’s dangerous because now we want to be able to look down the field and strike people that way rather than running. That will make him extremely dangerous.”

Kerby Joseph is visiting with the Illinois Sis visiting with the Bears on Wednesday, according to Josh Norris . It’s a local visit.

Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo had a pre-draft visit with the Bears. (Billy Marshall)

Packers

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes that after the NFL Scouting Combine, Packers WR Davante Adams personally called members of the team brass including GM Brian Gutekunst and HC Matt LaFleur to say he did not want to play for Green Bay ever again.

He adds the conversations were respectful and the Packers asked how they could change Adams’ mind, including giving him more than what he ultimately signed for with the Raiders. But at that point, Adams was already mentally reunited in Las Vegas with friend and former college QB Derek Carr .

. Howe mentions the trade between the Raiders and Packers nearly hit a snag when Green Bay asked for a player back instead of the second-round pick. Las Vegas balked at that but it ended up working out because both teams realized NFL rules prohibited trading players for other players on the tag.

The Packers were one of the other teams to engage with the Dolphins in trade talks for WR DeVante Parker before he was dealt to the Patriots, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

before he was dealt to the Patriots, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Missouri State DL Eric Johnson has a top 30 visit with the Packers. Johnson was not invited to the NFL Combine. (Greg Auman)

has a top 30 visit with the Packers. Johnson was not invited to the NFL Combine. (Greg Auman) Georgia WR George Pickens has a pre-draft top 30 visit scheduled with the Packers. (Bill Huber)

has a pre-draft top 30 visit scheduled with the Packers. (Bill Huber) Ole Miss DE Sam Williams has a top 30 visit on the docket with the Packers. (Josh Norris)

has a top 30 visit on the docket with the Packers. (Josh Norris) Tennessee WR Velus Jones had a pre-draft visit with the Packers. (Billy Marshall)

Vikings

The Vikings announced that they have named Jeff Anderson as the team’s Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.