NFC Notes: Bears, Giants, Panthers,

Bears

Bears LB Jack Sanborn spoke about returning from a season-ending ankle injury and slowly making his way back to full health before training camp.

“We all understood what the main goal was, the main goal was getting healthy,” Sanborn said, via BearsWire.com. “Getting my ankle to 100%. And obviously, I didn’t do OTAs and do minicamp, (I) just really focused on trying to getting back, and getting back to 100%… I’ve kind of made my offseason a little different… but I think, at the same, I’ve made the most of it, you know, trying to get better at different areas… and yeah, I think, everyone’s comfortable. I’m very comfortable with where I’m at right now… yeah, (I’m) ready to hit the ground running in a week or so, and, you know, start year two.”

Giants

Giants LB Jihad Ward is a favorite of DC Wink Martindale, who has said he wants Ward on any roster he is coaching. Ward admits that Martindale’s scheme has certainly been able to rejuvenate his career and wants to reward him with strong play in return for bringing him to New York from Baltimore.

“My goal is to disrupt,” Ward told the Giants Huddle Podcast. “I just want to (expletive) some (expletive) up. The goal for me, in the long run, is to really dominate at every position. That was always my goal no matter what position I’m in and I’m going to continue to pursue that goal.”

Aaron Wilson reports that the Giants are working out LB Kyahva Tezino and RB Mark Thompson, both formerly of the USFL.

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said fifth-round DB Jammie Robinson was upset that he fell to the 145th pick in the draft.

“He was pissed off,” Fitterer said, via Panthers Wire. “This is a guy that was…I think he said, ‘There’s not 144 players better than me.’”

Robinson said he’s going to be one of the best players in the class and believes that there aren’t 144 players better than him.

“I’ve been upset since yesterday,” he said. “I’ve been upset about just this whole thing. But I know this pick is gonna be the best pick in the draft. Carolina Panthers, y’all know I’m finna come in, I’m finna compete for a spot. I’m just gonna be a team guy. I know there’s not 144 guys better than me. But, hey, it is what it is.”