NFC Notes: Bears, Jameson Williams, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Broncos also made a waiver claim on Bears CB Justin Layne.
- Bears HC Matt Eberflus is optimistic about RB Khalil Herbert (hip) returning from injured reserve at some point this season: “We feel comfortable with it.” (Courtney Cronin)
Lions
- ESPN’s Eric Woodyard points out the Lions would only be on the hook for $10 million in dead money with substantially more saved by releasing QB Jared Goff this offseason, and they have two first-round picks to draft a replacement.
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said they are hopeful first-round WR Jameson Williams (knee) can return following Thanksgiving. (Dave Birkett)
- Campbell said Williams could return any time between Week 12-14 but doesn’t expect him in Week 12’s Thursday game: “I don’t know if that’ll be the Jacksonville week or the week after. It could be next week, it’s just we’re not doing a ton. He’s close. It certainly won’t be this week and I don’t see him playing for Thanksgiving, but we’ll see where it goes.” (Woodyard)
Packers
- ESPN’s Rob Demovsky notes that what happens with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his contract will have a major influence on what Green Bay does this offseason. If he retires, it’s easier for the Packers to manage the finances but it also means Rodgers would say no to nearly $60 million.
- Keeping or trading Rodgers leaves the Packers needing to work around having a big chunk of their cap tied up in one player, per Demovsky.
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said RB Kylin Hill was released because he wasn’t living up to expectations as a backup: “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers is a privilege, and there are standards and expectations that are placed on every team that we expect them to live up to.” (Ryan Wood)
- LaFleur added Hill wasn’t as “supportive” as they wanted him to be: “I realize he is in a loaded room but regardless of your role — no matter how big or small — we expect guys to come to work and be supportive.” (Rob Demovsky)
- As for cutting WR Amari Rodgers, LaFleur said that the receiver was not producing enough for them: “That one hurts a lot… He did everything we asked him to do. He was a great teammate. He works his tail off. You could see him really growing just in terms of overall knowledge, but we are in a production-based business.” (Matt Schneidman)
- LaFleur said that recently signed practice squad WR Dede Westbrook received an endorsement from former OC and current Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett: “I just met him for the first time today. Seems like a really good dude. I know (Nathaniel) Hackett thought highly of him. We’ll see what he can do.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
Vikings
- ESPN’s Kevin Seifert points out Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is due for a contract extension this offseason and Minnesota probably won’t delay negotiations, as the price is only going to go up for receivers.
- PFF’s Doug Kyed reports the Vikings are working out TE Alize Mack, adding he’s fully healthy after being recently released from the Packers’ injured reserve list.
- Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) expects to return after his four games on injured reserve. (Andrew Krammer)
