NFC Notes: Bears, Jameson Williams, Lions, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff said he is building chemistry with first-round WR Jameson Williams and expects them to continue developing their connection.

“Him and I are moving along,” Goff said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site. “It’s so much better than it was two weeks ago just understanding his speed, what he’s good at and what he likes. We’re moving right along, and it’ll only get better from here.”

Lions OC Ben Johnson called Goff and Williams’ development a “weekly process” and they are pushing the rookie receiver “a little bit more every week.”