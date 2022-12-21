NFC Notes: Bears, Jameson Williams, Lions, Vikings

Bears
Bears HC Matt Eberflus is unsure if OL Teven Jenkins will return this season after suffering a neck injury.
“We’ll see,” Eberflus said, via the Associated Press. “We’ll see. I don’t know yet. I don’t know. All those injury reports will come out tomorrow or we’ll know more as time goes on. But that’s where it is right now.”
Lions
Lions QB Jared Goff said he is building chemistry with first-round WR Jameson Williams and expects them to continue developing their connection.
“Him and I are moving along,” Goff said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site. “It’s so much better than it was two weeks ago just understanding his speed, what he’s good at and what he likes. We’re moving right along, and it’ll only get better from here.”
Lions OC Ben Johnson called Goff and Williams’ development a “weekly process” and they are pushing the rookie receiver “a little bit more every week.”
“Yeah, it’s a weekly process, and I think it is coming along,” Johnson said. “We try to push Jamo a little bit more every week in terms of the routes we’re asking him to run, not just for the game, but also for his development and for Jared’s chemistry with him. We’re trying to see what he’s capable of, and what he’s comfortable with at this point coming off that injury. So, I think we’ll continue to see a growing connection between those two. It’s just time on task.”
Vikings
- Vikings C Garrett Bradbury (back) said he suffered a setback with his recovery from a back injury after being involved in a car accident but added there were no major injuries for either party involved: “Just snow and ice and a guy turned when he wasn’t supposed to. That was just the cherry on top.” (Andrew Krammer)
- Vikings OC Wes Phillips called C Austin Schlottmann a “starting caliber center” after filling in for Bradbury. (Chris Tomasson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!