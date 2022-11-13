NFC Notes: Bears, Justin Fields, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields has recorded the most rushing yards by a quarterback through five games in the Super Bowl era. (Albert Breer)

Fields on his pick-six to Lions CB Jeff Okudah in the fourth quarter: "I can assure you that will never happen again for the rest of my career." (Courtney Cronin)

The Bears also became the first team in NFL history to have more than 225 rushing yards in five straight games, as well as the first team to score at least 29 points in three straight games and lose all three.

Lions

Lions OC Ben Johnson thinks they’ve struggled to score over the last four weeks because of their inability to create explosive plays. The team was able to turn it around on Sunday with a win over the Bears.

“The explosive game hasn’t been there and that’s not just throwing the ball down the field or getting the big runs. It’s also some of these opportunities we had to get the ball in our hands short and making a tackler miss and creating something that way,” Johnson said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We are always on the search to get those explosive (plays). When we do those explosive plays, it typically generates more points for us.”

Johnson said they must be better on third downs and reiterated that they haven’t been able to replicate their explosive offense from the earlier portion of the season.

“When you play ball that way, the margin of error gets a little bit smaller,” Johnson said. “And you’ve got to be great on third down, which we haven’t been. So to me, that’s the difference between early in the season and last few games is the explosive plays haven’t quite been there.”

Johnson added that RB D’Andre Swift dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries has inhibited their offense’s success.

“It’s a balance right now for him because once again he hasn’t felt 100%, and that’s been a big part of it is when he’s feeling good and it’s going to show up on Sunday in a positive way for us,” Johnson said. “So, we’ll see. We’ll see as the week goes on in practice, we’ll see on Sunday as we get into the game just how much or how little we use him.”

Lions S DeShon Elliott was ruled out with a concussion after taking a hit from Bears QB Justin Fields at the goal line. (Dan Wiederer)

Vikings

The Vikings ruled out CB Akayleb Evans due to a concussion against the Bills.

Vikings OT Christian Darrisaw is also being evaluated for a concussion.

is also being evaluated for a concussion. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson set a career-high in receiving yards with 193, the most by any player this season.