NFC Notes: Bears, Justin Fields, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields said he’s tired of being told their team is “almost there” in terms of production. In the end, he wants to continue focusing on improving.

“We always get told that ‘we’re almost there, we’re almost there,'” Fields said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Me, personally, I’m tired of being almost there. I’m tired of being just this close. I feel like I’ve been hearing it for so long now. At the end of the day, all you can do is get back to work. That’s the only reaction you have. You live and you learn. Just get back next week and keep going, keep getting better.”

Fields think that their problems come down to simple execution and they must finish plays.

“When the play is there, make it,” Fields said. “Plain and simple. There is no logistics. It’s not complicated. It’s when you have that opportunity, finish. It’s that simple. We just didn’t do that tonight. You don’t have to make it harder than it is, pitch and catch.”

Fields added that he could’ve done a better job of connecting with TE Ryan Griffin on a potential touchdown pass.

“The one that’s making me mad is the one to Griff in the end zone,” Fields said. “He probably could have ran a little bit more, but he’s wide open. I got to hit that. I’m an NFL quarterback. I got to hit that.”

Packers

Packers LT David Bakhtiari spoke about his recovery process and the guilt he has felt toward HC Matt LaFleur about his extended absence.

“That’s the standard, that’s the goal and that’s all I’m pushing to,” Bakhtiari said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “The tough part is how fluid this whole process is. I’d like to be in a position – and in a game where you like to be consistent – this is very much, ‘Where is it at today? OK, we have to address and accept where it is today.’ You can’t force it because the last thing we want to do is force it and it puts us down a road where I’ve been before and it doesn’t end really well.”

“With Matt, I honestly feel terrible for him because he doesn’t really know what to say,” Bakhtiari added. “He’s asked me, and every other day I’m like, ‘Look …’ My goal, when I was coming back, was to win on Sundays. The goal was to play Sunday. After that, I was trying to be back as much as I can at practice because, obviously, you practice more, you knock off more rust, iron things out, and you’re probably going to fair better in the game. You can’t do too much in practice during the week which inhibits me in the game. When my health is at a good point and it’s in alignment with the ability to practice and also keep the game in mind, that’s what you’ve seen this week. There’s no secret. Everybody knows I’m going to play. Before, seeing y’all, ‘Is he going to play off one practice this week? He didn’t practice so he’s not playing.’ A lot of that was just about the progression of where I was and part of it was finding out what my new routine is, what is it going to be?”

“Right now, enjoyed being able to practice this week,” Bakhtiari continued. “Happy I was able to do that for myself and for the team. But, who knows, after I play the game, maybe next week I’ll only be able to practice once. I don’t know what it’s going to be but I’m very pleased with it and very, very excited about it.”

Packers G Jon Runyan was fined $5,215 for unnecessary roughness in last week’s loss to the Giants. ( Ian Rapoport

Vikings

Veteran free-agent DE Everson Griffen said he is focusing on his mental health when asked if he hopes to continue his NFL career: “I just have no comment on that. Right now, I’m just focusing on my mental health and that has gone well. That’s the only comment I’ve got.” (Chris Tomasson)