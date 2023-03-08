NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles is willing to acknowledge the team will probably trade the No. 1 pick — “over a 50 percent chance it happens” he said to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The timing is far more up in the air, however. Chicago has from now until the end of April to do a deal, and it probably won’t be any time soon. Poles said another team would have to make it worth his while, including potentially including a veteran player in a deal, to pull the trigger on a trade early.

“For sure, that’s been a part of a lot of conversations — ‘What would it take to do something now?’” Poles said. “It’s really early right now, so it would take a lot to close the door. And then the other thing is just adding to the premium is if a player, a veteran player, was in the mix. To me, then [trading the pick early] allows us to be a little bit more precise in free agency. So that would be the other factor, too.”

According to Ryan Fowler, the Bears had a formal meeting with Syracuse CB Garrett Williams at the NFL Combine.

Lions

The Lions have a major need at cornerback that they’ll have to address this offseason, and DC Aaron Glenn shared the top attribute he’s looking for when he evaluates the position. Confidence.

“I think the first thing that (I look for) is personality,” Glenn said via the Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. “Like, how do they come in? How confident are they? How do they go about opportunity with the installs? And me personally, I can tell right off the top. Is this one of the guys that’s going to get after it because of just the way he operates? There is a certain aura about him — and I would say this about a corner and a receiver that you can get immediately just from personality-wise. That shows up. And they can’t help themselves, speaking from experience. They can’t hide it. And I think that’s one thing sometimes people miss on. They don’t look at that.”

Packers

Bill Huber looks at potential deals from the Jets for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and spoke to one executive who mentioned a good deal from GM Brian Gutekunst ’s perspective could be a first-round pick and either a fourth-round pick or a good player on a rookie deal.

and spoke to one executive who mentioned a good deal from GM ’s perspective could be a first-round pick and either a fourth-round pick or a good player on a rookie deal. From the point of view of Jets GM Joe Douglas , the exec said a wise deal could be a first-round pick with a kickback such as Green Bay taking on some of Rodgers’ salary.

, the exec said a wise deal could be a first-round pick with a kickback such as Green Bay taking on some of Rodgers’ salary. Huber notes that Gutekunst could package No. 13 and one of the Packers’ draft picks in order to move up to a spot between No. 5 and No. 9.

Gutekunst could also trade one of the first-rounders for a 2024 first-round pick when the draft class could be stronger and thus giving the team an opportunity to save cap space.

Matthew Ehler reports that former Western Michigan HC Tim Lester has been hired by the Packers as a senior analyst.

has been hired by the Packers as a senior analyst. Justin Melo reports South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Packers.

had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Packers. Justin Melo reports Hawaii OL Ilm Manning says he’s met with the Packers during the draft process so far.