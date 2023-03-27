NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Bears
- The Chicago Bears hosted Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore for a top-30 visit, though Adebawore likely won’t count toward the limit as a local prospect. (Ryan Fowler)
Lions
- Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine met with the Lions extensively at his pro day. (Ryan Fowler)
Packers
- Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets refuse to entertain or explore Plan B options at quarterback other than Aaron Rodgers at this point.
- Garafolo says that the Jets won’t speak with Lamar Jackson or any other available quarterback right now.
- However, no deal between the Packers and the Jets is considered imminent at this point.
- Outkick’s Armando Salguero has heard the Packers are not only looking for a first-round pick from the Jets, even if it’s in 2024, but also want “cap-related concessions” from New York.
- Salguero adds the Jets appear willing to give up the No. 43 pick this year and a conditional pick next year that can improve based on how Rodgers plays and how long he plays. They don’t want to give up the No. 13 pick this year, however.
