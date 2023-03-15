NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Aaron Wilson says Texans LT Laremy Tunsil was briefly mentioned in passing with the Bears when Houston asked about the cost to trade up to No. 1. Nothing materialized there.
- According to Tony Pauline, Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore has meetings scheduled with the Bears, Lions, and Rams.
Lions
- According to Doug Kyed, the Lions’ contract with RB David Montgomery is for three years at $18 million and includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, $11 million in total guarantees, and $500,000 per year in per-game roster bonuses.
- According to Tony Pauline, Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore has meetings scheduled with the Bears, Lions, and Rams.
- Pauline mentions that Northwestern RB Evan Hull has interviewed the Cardinals, Dolphins, Lions, and Patriots.
- Per Tony Pauline, Grand Valley State OT Quenton Barrow has drawn interest from the Lions, Packers, and Texans.
- The Lions hosted N.C. State OL Chandler Zavala for a top 30 visit at their facility. (Dave Birkett)
Packers
- Future Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on his decision to depart from the Packers: “They want to move on. And now, so do I.” (Matt Schneidman)
- Rodgers said he wishes the Packers would have told him they were moving on at the start of the offseason and mentioned that following his darkness retreat “it was clear to me at that point, although they were gonna say the right thing publicly, they were ready to move on.” (Albert Breer)
- Rodgers said when he came out of the darkness “something changed” with the Packers and it seemed like they no longer wanted him back. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers also mentioned that he entered his darkness retreat believing there was a 90 percent chance he would retire. (Jonathan Jones)
- Per Tony Pauline, Grand Valley State OT Quenton Barrow has drawn interest from the Lions, Packers, and Texans.
Vikings
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Vikings’ contract with CB Byron Murphy is for two years at $17.5 million and includes $12.6 million guaranteed. It also includes a $7 million signing bonus, $29,412 in per-game active roster bonuses annually, $50,000 annually in workout bonuses, and $2 million in incentives.
- Per Wilson, the Vikings’ new deal with C Garrett Bradbury is for three years at $15.75 million including $9.8 million guaranteed and a $3.82 million signing bonus. The deal also includes $14,706 in per-game active roster bonuses and an annual $100,000 workout bonus.
- Tony Pauline mentions that South Carolina CB Cam Smith has drawn interest from the Bills, Falcons, Jaguars, and Vikings.
- Tony Pauline notes that Clemson DT Bryan Bresee has been drawing interest from the Jaguars, Steelers, and Vikings.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!