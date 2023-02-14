NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields asked GM Ryan Poles to be kept in the loop about any potential quarterback workouts, with Poles promising to keep Fields updated on the team’s roster plans.

”It doesn’t bother me at all,” Fields told FanSided’s Matt Verderame. “Ryan actually texted me yesterday and just said he was gonna keep me in the loop with everything. It doesn’t bother me whatsoever.”But you know, I just try to focus on the things that I can control. If I do go somewhere else, my approach toward the game is going to stay the same. How I work, that’s going to stay the same. Just control what I can control.”

Lions

The Lions met with Toledo TE Jamal Turner. He was a participant in the Hula Bowl this year. (Ryan Fowler)

Packers

Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady mentioned that he wants Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to continue his playing career at this point, as he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

“You know what, I hope he doesn’t retire,” Brady said on the “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray.” “I think the league needs good quarterbacks, and he’s one of the greats. So if he retires, it’ll be a sad day for the league. Certainly from the standpoint of him leaving the game the way that he’s playing, he broke his thumb this year and still played tremendously. And you could see as he got healthy throughout the year how incredibly talented he is. So I hope the good players keep playing. That’s what my hope is. That’s what I tried to do. And now you hope that the next generation does that and I hope they have the tools necessary to do that. I was very fortunate to work with a guy, Alex (Guerrero), who is my best friend, a brother to me, and taught me so much.” Brady also weighed in on Rodgers’ dark retreat where he is pondering his career and what he will do going forward. “Everyone has different processes they go through,” Brady said. “And you know what, I think we all need to get off our phones a little bit more. I think we all need to get away from the TV a little bit more. I think we all need a little more nature and a little more silence and a little more peace. And however he’s going about it, good for him. Everyone’s got their unique way to process the season. It’s very intense for all of us, and everyone gets to choose what they want to do.”