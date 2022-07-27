NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, David Bakhtiari, Packers, Vikings, Justin Jefferson

Bears

ESPN’s Field Yates reports new Bears OT Riley Reiff ‘s deal is structured to count just $3 million against the cap in 2022. He signed a deal that has a max value of $12.5 million and a reported base value of $10 million over one year, so it’s like Chicago used a signing bonus and void years to spread that out.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says LB Roquan Smith “is in a good spot” and that the two had a great conversation. Eberflus would not reveal why Smith is on the PUP list. (Brad Biggs)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell confirmed second-round DL Josh Paschal had a sports hernia surgery, which is why he was placed on the PUP list. (Dave Birkett)

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says LT David Bakhtiari had another procedure this offseason. He called Bakhtiari’s initial injury back in 2020 “very significant injury, much more than an ACL,” while adding there is no concern Bakhtiari won’t play again. (Ryan Wood)

Added Bakhtiari: “Concern level: low. Really like where I’m at, especially compared to just where I was overall last year.” (Matt Schneidman)

Gutekunst revealed OL Elgton Jenkins is “ahead of schedule” in his return from ACL surgery. (Wood)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur says it will be a "fluid situation" for third-round OL Sean Rhyan and fourth-round OL Zach Tom due to the injuries at both tackle and guard: "You want them to compete for a position, it's just how much time are you devoting to cross training those guys." (Wood)

Gutekunst told reporters the "sky's the limit" for Allen Lazard as the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay: "I'm excited what he can be for us kind of in a different role. Allen is a very confident guy. Every time we've given him opportunities, he's produced." (Wood)

As for WR Sammy Watkins, Gutekunst expects him back from the NFI list soon and added first-round WR Christian Watson will "miss a little bit of time" after a procedure this offseason. (Wood)

Gutekunst did say that the team wasn’t currently looking at the veteran wide receiver market: “I don’t think right now, we’re really looking to add anything … I really like the group we have.” (Schneidman)

ST coach Rich Bisaccia has already drawn a lot of praise from LaFleur, who is surprised he isn’t a head coach for another team: “He’s not afraid to call anyone out, including me.” (Schneidman)

has already drawn a lot of praise from LaFleur, who is surprised he isn’t a head coach for another team: “He’s not afraid to call anyone out, including me.” (Schneidman) Packers S Dallin Leavitt‘s contract includes a base salary of $965,000, an $85,000 signing bonus and up to $150,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has his sights on having 2,000 receiving yards as a wide receiver.

“I think I can,” Jefferson said Monday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Hopefully, everything goes right and I can get that 2,000. That’s my goal.”

Jefferson also thinks that this will be the year he passes WR Davante Adams as the best receiver in the league and was also asked where Rams WR Cooper Kupp stands in comparison to him now that HC Kevin O’Connell is with the team.

“Coop is good, but I’ll say he’s behind me,” Jefferson said. “[O’Connell] can do a lot. He’ll put me in different positions, put me in motion, put me in different spots to get the ball, So we’re excited about this new offense. I feel great about all the different coaches coming into the building. Everybody’s having a great connection with all the players. We’re definitely all excited about the new people coming in and what we’re going to bring to the table. I feel like this year, with the new coaches, we’re more laid back, we’re more comfortable with the new coaches. I just feel like, with the new style of offense, I think it’s going to be great for us.”