NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Bears

David Kaplan mentioned on his podcast, REKAP Rush Hour, that the recent NFL owners’ meeting revealed rumors of the Bears being “open for business” with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“A lot of smoke out of the owners’ meetings that the Bears are absolutely open for business trading pick 9 to move back a handful of slots, still get a good player, and add more draft capital,” Kaplan said.

The Bears recently had a private meeting with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell, according to Tom Pelissero.

Lions

Former Lions RB Jamaal Williams said recently that he felt Detroit’s offer to him in free agency was disrespectful.

Lions GM Brad Holmes was asked about Williams’ comments at the owner’s meeting in Arizona.

“It was mutual interest,” Holmes said, via LionsWire.com. “We wanted Jamaal back. Me and Jamaal had a good conversation at the end of the season. His desire to want to come back, that was legit.”

“When we left the combine, we had a conversation with his agent … I thought it was heading in the right direction.”

However, things apparently changed closer to free agency.

“From a budgeting and planning standpoint, pre-free agency, we had an allotment of resources set aside, really, for Jamaal,” Holmes said clearly. “Didn’t even really consider another running back higher than that amount of resources that we set aside for Jamaal.

Business happens. That’s part of this business. And it just didn’t work. But we tried.”

TCU OL Steve Avila has top-30 visits set up with the Cardinals, Commanders, Cowboys, Lions, and Steelers. (Ryan Roberts)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said they intend on continuing to build their offense around WR Justin Jefferson.

“Always a great starting point when you mention Justin Jefferson. He’ll always be our number one, he’ll always be our guy that we’re trying to a pass game around,” said O’Connell, via Vikingswire.

O’Connell is confident WR K.J. Osborn is a capable receiver opposite of Jefferson.

“The versatility he has and really how he understands; he’s a really smart player, understands how he pairs with Justin and trying to beat some of that coverage that Justin tends to see.”

O’Connell mentioned WRs Jalen Nailor and Jalen Reagor would compete for roles in their offense.

“Excited for a guy like Jalen Nailor and Jalen Reagor, to get a chance to really compete and have the ability in year two to play multiple spots, and handle that, which is really really important”

Mississippi State DB Emmanuel Forbes has visits scheduled with the Cowboys, Eagles, Lions, Patriots, Steelers, Titans, and Vikings. (Jon Sokoloff)