NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Marcus Davenport, Vikings

Bears
- Adam Jahns writes he expects the Bears to continue examining the veteran right tackle market to go along with OTs Larry Borom and Alex Leatherwood.
Lions
- Tony Pauline mentions that 25-year-old BYU QB Jaren Hall is drawing interest from teams including the Colts, Lions, Rams, Seahawks, and Vikings.
Vikings
- Regarding Vikings’ new DE Marcus Davenport‘s one-year deal, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports the contract includes a clause involving Davenport’s shoulder injury.
- Davenport will still receive $2 million in per-game roster bonuses if he lands on the injured reserve unless the injury arises from the following conditions: “a deterioration, aggravation or re-injury to Player’s following Pre-Existing Conditions: right shoulder and related structures, and all associated pathologies resulting from degenerative changes, labral repair, previous infection, etc.”
