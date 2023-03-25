NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Marcus Davenport, Vikings

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bears

Lions

  • Tony Pauline mentions that 25-year-old BYU QB Jaren Hall is drawing interest from teams including the Colts, Lions, Rams, Seahawks, and Vikings.

Vikings

  • Regarding Vikings’ new DE Marcus Davenport‘s one-year deal, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports the contract includes a clause involving Davenport’s shoulder injury.
  • Davenport will still receive $2 million in per-game roster bonuses if he lands on the injured reserve unless the injury arises from the following conditions: “a deterioration, aggravation or re-injury to Player’s following Pre-Existing Conditions: right shoulder and related structures, and all associated pathologies resulting from degenerative changes, labral repair, previous infection, etc.”
