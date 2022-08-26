NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

PFN’s Mike Kaye lists the Bears as a potential trade fit for Jets WR Denzel Mims , although he points out the public trade request from Mims’ agent might actually hurt his client’s market.

explained that moving from tackle to guard has been a “roller coaster” and “mix of emotions.” Jenkins views the switch as a “season opportunity” and addressed whether that could be in Chicago or elsewhere: “Ultimately, any film is good film. So no matter if I’m gonna be here or no matter or however…I know you guys know the trade rumors and all that stuff.” (Courtney Cronin) Chicago worked out P Michael Palardy. (Aaron Wilson)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell left the door open to possibly adding a quarterback at some point in the near future.

“There’s always a possibility. That goes with any position. I mean, we’re still number two on the claim list. So, at the end of this, there’s nothing to say that just because somebody has made our roster that they’re staying that way. And those guys know that, they understand that,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.com.

Specifically, Detroit doesn’t sound like it’s enthused about the results so far in the backup quarterback competition between Tim Boyle and David Blough.

“Yeah, I mean I think what we need is we need somebody to really take the reigns here (at backup QB),” Campbell added. “I mean, somebody needs to step up out of the two and I thought they both progressed last week. Now, somebody needs to step up and run this offense, play efficient, play smart, take care of the football, get us the first downs, and when we get down to the red zone, score touchdowns for us.”

Lions DE Julian Okwara is still dealing with a lower leg injury but Campbell said there’s a chance he’s ready to play in Week 1. (Tim Twentyman)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters after Thursday’s preseason finale that he liked what he saw from QB Jordan Love this preseason.

“I think early on there wasn’t really a lot open for him and he was under some duress,” LaFleur said, via NFL.com. “The one thing I loved about it is, when the game doesn’t start out the way you it to, how do you respond? I thought he showed a lot of resiliency, and I think that just shows the maturation process that he has done over the last couple years. I thought there was a lot of good things out there. I always look at the numbers at the end of it and I am like that doesn’t make sense. I thought he did a lot of good things, but we will take a look at the tape. I am sure there is always something to clean up, but all in all, I thought Jordan did a lot of good things out there.”