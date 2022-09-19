NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears have not determined who will start at right guard in Week 3. Veteran OL Lucas Patrick is an option but it depends on if his right hand is healthy enough for him to return to center. (Kevin Fishbain)

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said they've told second-round CB Kyler Gordon to use Sunday night's loss as a learning experience: "What you tell him is, hey, take one experience at a time and put it in your file. You have to learn from that. … A good pro doesn't make the same mistake twice." (Fishbain)

Lions

Lions first-round DE Aidan Hutchinson had just one tackle in his NFL debut against the Eagles, yet quickly turned things around with a three-sack performance in a win over the Commanders.

“You learn from stuff and you move on,” Hutchinson said, via DetroitLions.com. “I don’t think that I played bad in the first game. But definitely, I had a lot more opportunity I felt in this game and I made the most of it. I think I played good in both games but definitely, I made the most of my opportunities in this game.”

Lions S Tracy Walker was fined $11,139 for unnecessary roughness for throwing a punch and getting ejected from the Week 1 loss to the Eagles. (Ian Rapoport)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and HC Matt LaFleur praised the strong performance from RB Aaron Jones against Chicago on Sunday night.

“He can do a lot of things. Obviously, he’s a great running back,” Rodgers said, via NFL.com. “Good vision, slasher. I think he’s way more elusive in and through contact than obviously you would guess. Bounces off a lot of tackles, got a really nice stiff arm with both arms. Good ball security. And then the whole other part in the passing game, his ability to run routes and get open and then do little things — fly sweeps and different things. We’re just kind of scratching the surface I think with him, which is fun. But obviously there was an emphasis on getting [Jones and AJ Dillon] the ball early and often tonight.”

“I tell you what, Aaron Jones, man, he was absolutely electric,” LaFleur told reporters. “Every time I think he was going down, he’d somehow find a way and squirt his way through. He’s just a helluva competitor. He’s a guy that just embodies everything that you want in a football player. He’s a guy that obviously we have to get involved each and every week. He just does an outstanding job.”