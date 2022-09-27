NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears OL Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins are platooning at right guard right now, with each getting two series although Patrick had twice as many snaps in Week 3. Bears HC Matt Eberflus says they want to see a little more from Jenkins before handing him the full-time starting job, which could come when Patrick is healthy enough to shift back over to center.

“It’s about practice,” Eberflus said via the Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “We evaluate practice. Wednesday is a big day for us, Thursday and Friday. We thought that Lucas did a good job of practicing. He was solid in his practice. Teven did a nice job on Thursday and Friday but needs to have a better Wednesday for him to step into that role.”

The Bears worked out former Vikings LB Blake Lynch on Tuesday. (Doug Kyed)

The Bears are also working out former Falcons LB Kuony Deng. (Aaron Wilson)

Lions

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown underwent tests on the ankle injury he injured which yielded encouraging results and shouldn’t keep him out for an extended period of time, if at all.

Packers

Packers LT David Bakhtiari made his season debut on Sunday. However, the Packers opted to rotate him with Yosh Nijman every other series.

“Just trying to keep (David) available for the whole game,” Packers HC Matt LaFleur explained after the game, via PackersWire.com. “We didn’t want to go zero to 60 with him in regards to, OK, here’s a guy who hasn’t played a lot – outside of that Detroit game – hasn’t played in almost two years. Do you load him up with 60 plays in a game? We didn’t think that was the right thing to do. And Yosh has done a great job as well. So it’s a credit to Yosh.”

LaFleur added that they want to see how Bakhtiari’s knee responds to playing before deciding whether they’ll ask him to play a full game.

“We’ll see how his knee responds to the load that was put on him today, and we’ll make a decision that we feel is in the best interest of us as a football team moving forward,” LaFleur said.