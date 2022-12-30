NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Chicago Bears announced that they do not have a timeline to name a successor to former team president Ted Phillips.

“We have not set a timeline for announcing Ted Phillips’ successor. Our search team has cast a wide net, spoke to many outstanding candidates and looks forward to introducing our next President and CEO at the process’s conclusion,” announced the organization, via ProFootballTalk.

Regarding the Bears potentially moving ahead of the Texans for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks that Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia DT Jalen Carter are strong building blocks for a defense.

and Georgia DT are strong building blocks for a defense. Should Chicago view the No. 1 pick as trade capital, Breer writes that players like Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski , Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. , Texas Tech LB Tyree Wilson , or Clemson DT Bryan Bresee are good options.

, Ohio State OT , Texas Tech LB , or Clemson DT are good options. However, Breer adds that the No. 1 pick being marketable requires one of the top quarterbacks to separate themselves from the pack, including Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, or Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

The Bears worked out four defensive backs on Wednesday including Nate Brooks, Nate Meadors,Greg Stroman and Chris Westry. (Aaron Wilson)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said S DeShon Elliott (shoulder) is unlikely to play in Week 17. (Tim Twentyman)

Packers

Packers OC Adam Stenavich said WR Christian Watson (hip) could play in Week 17 even if he doesn’t participate in practice this week: “Yeah. If he can go, he can go. As much as we can have him.” (Ryan Wood)

said WR (hip) could play in Week 17 even if he doesn’t participate in practice this week: “Yeah. If he can go, he can go. As much as we can have him.” (Ryan Wood) Packers HC Matt LaFleur thinks that S Darnell Savage responded strongly in Week 16’s game after being benched in previous games leading up: “The way he went in there, and the physicality he showed, I said, ‘That’s what it looks like. That’s what we expect from you.’ I thought he went about it the right way.” (Ryan Wood)

thinks that S responded strongly in Week 16’s game after being benched in previous games leading up: “The way he went in there, and the physicality he showed, I said, ‘That’s what it looks like. That’s what we expect from you.’ I thought he went about it the right way.” (Ryan Wood) LaFleur said they are still evaluating whether Watson and CB Keisean Nixon (groin) can practice: “We will see.” (Ryan Wood)