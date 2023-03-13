NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Ryan Fowler reports that Pittsburgh DL Deslin Alexander has a Top 30 visit scheduled with the Chicago Bears.

Lions

Aaron Wilson reports that S.F. Austin pass-rusher B.J. Thompson has Top 30 visits scheduled with the Chiefs and Lions.

Wilson reports that Lions DL Isaiah Buggs re-signed for two years at a base value of $4.5 million, with over $2 million guaranteed and an annual $750,000 in incentives.

Buggs on re-signing with the team on Monday: “I didn’t want to go into free agency wondering where I was going to end up. When Detroit called, I wanted to be back. I always wanted to be back.” (Kyle Meinke)

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst praised Rasul Douglas and the position versatility he offers their secondary.

“Obviously there’s a lot of versatility there, which we really like,” Gutekunst said, via Packers.com. “I think Rasul when he was inside, he was getting his feet wet and learning, and then obviously Stokes got hurt and we had to move him back outside.

“It’s really a nickel league now so what’s the best five we have and how that fits, I think we’ll get to it by the time the games roll around, but I don’t know how that’s going to fit right now.” Gutekunst could even see Douglas playing some safety if needed.

“(Douglas) has such good eyes and instincts when he’s back there and seeing the whole field,” Gutekunst said. “Anytime you move a guy inside, whether it’s the nickel or the safety, and you have both sides you really have to worry about, there’s a curve there that’s going to take some time to really understand that. But his skill set as far as his eyes, his ability to go get the ball, his angles, his instincts and he’s a pretty good tackler, too, he could make that transition if that’s what we decided to do.”