NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
After losing RB David Montgomery in free agency, the Bears went out and signed RB D’Onta Foreman to give them a physical element in their backfield along with RB Khalil Herbert. This will be the third straight year Foreman has signed a one-year deal with a new team but he’s not ready to resign himself to being in a timeshare just yet.
“I can’t really say,” Foreman said via NFL Media’s Bobby Kownack. “I can’t really speak for the coaches and the plan that they have. I came here to try to be the guy. If I didn’t come here with that mentality, I would be doing myself a disservice. I think I would be doing the team a disservice. With all due respect, and humble confidence, I’m not trying to make it seem like anything other than exactly what it is. That’s just me being confident in myself and feeling like I could come in and be the guy. And also be a guy that people count on, and I can help us win. I didn’t come here to take a back seat to anybody.”
Foreman has stepped in for guys like Titans RB Derrick Henry and Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey and has been effective over the past two years. The Bears are hoping he can do the same to replace Montgomery.
“I strive for those moments,” Foreman said. “A lot of people counted us out, you know, we traded away Christian. I think even the year before when I was in Tennessee and Derrick Henry got hurt, I think a lot of people counted us out. So even in that role, I think was just my perfect moment to show people I can play just as well as some of the best people in the league. I’m right there with those guys, and just trying to continue to prove that.”
- Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks said he’s scheduled to take a pre-draft visit with the Bears, per Jacquie Francuilli.
Lions
- Lions’ new S C.J. Gardner-Johnson‘s one-year, $6.5 million deal is fully guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus and $2.5 million base salary, per Justin Rogers.
Packers
- When looking into the biggest surprises of the offseason, Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com cites an AFC executive who is surprised that Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t been traded and believes Green Bay has lost “all leverage” on a potential deal: “That the Rodgers trade can’t get done is a bit of a shocker. The Packers lost all leverage.”
- Iowa State DE Will McDonald IV posted on social media he was in Green Bay for a pre-draft visit, per Billy Marshall.
- According to Justin Melo, Green Bay had a virtual meeting with Mississippi State DL Cameron Young.
- Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks said he’s scheduled to take a pre-draft visit with the Packers, per Jacquie Francuilli.
