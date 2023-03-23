NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

“I can’t really say,” Foreman said via NFL Media’s Bobby Kownack. “I can’t really speak for the coaches and the plan that they have. I came here to try to be the guy. If I didn’t come here with that mentality, I would be doing myself a disservice. I think I would be doing the team a disservice. With all due respect, and humble confidence, I’m not trying to make it seem like anything other than exactly what it is. That’s just me being confident in myself and feeling like I could come in and be the guy. And also be a guy that people count on, and I can help us win. I didn’t come here to take a back seat to anybody.”

Foreman has stepped in for guys like Titans RB Derrick Henry and Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey and has been effective over the past two years. The Bears are hoping he can do the same to replace Montgomery.