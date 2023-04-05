NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Athletic reported the two sides also discussed what would effectively have been a three-team trade, with the Texans moving up to No. 1 and the Panthers coming up to No. 2. However, the Texans didn’t commit and Chicago pulled the trigger on Carolina’s offer.

Ryan Fowler reports that the Bears are hosting Cincinnati OL Jeremy Cooper for a private workout.

Ryan Fowler reports that Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has visits scheduled with the Bears, Cardinals, Raiders, Saints, and Titans.

Justin Melo reports that Michigan State WR Jayden Reed is visiting with the Bears and has a visit scheduled with the Steelers.

Justin Melo reports that Hawaii OL Ilm Manning has top-30 visits with the Bears, Cardinals, and Cowboys.

Florida DT Gervon Dexter is scheduled for a predraft visit with the Bears, per Aaron Wilson.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears recently hosted Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore for a visit.

Lions

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears and Vikings both made offers to RB David Montgomery before he decided to sign with the Lions.

Per the Athletic's Matt Barrows, the Lions are one of several teams believed to be highly interested in adding a kicker this offseason. Some league sources think they have their eyes on Michigan K Jake Moody, arguably the top prospect in this class and a potential mid-round pick.

, arguably the top prospect in this class and a potential mid-round pick. Justin Melo reports the Lions recently completed a top 30 visit with Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson.

Jordan Schultz reports that NC State OG Chandler Zavala has had top-30 visits with multiple teams, including the Lions and Panthers. He will also meet with the Broncos, Giants, Jets, Ravens, and Steelers.

Aaron Wilson reports that S.F. Austin pass-rusher B.J. Thompson has met with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Lions.

Packers

Packers WRs Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins provided veteran leadership at the position for Green Bay, but none of them are expected back in 2023. Lazard has already signed with the Jets and Cobb could follow him. Packers HC Matt LaFleur would ideally like to add a veteran to the group but free agency is pretty picked through.

“Well, I think some veteran leadership would be nice,” LaFleur said via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Although I think guys like Allen and Randall did such a great job last year kind of taking those guys under their wing and showing them the ropes and the expectations and the practice habits that you need to have to go out there and play at a high level. But there’s going to be a lot of growth with those two guys, certainly Romeo and Christian. And then you’ve got Samori Toure and we’ve got a small glimpse of Bo Melton last year.”

If the Packers get better at receiver in 2023, it’ll have to come from youngsters like Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, second and fourth-round picks last year, taking a big step forward in their second season.

“I think the biggest thing with these young players is: Are they willing to take the corrections and criticism and then work and continue to work? — and they did that,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said. “[WR] coach [Jason] Vrable did a really nice job with the room because it was in transition, obviously, when you lose the guy [Davante Adams] that leads that room. I think those guys did a really nice job. I’m excited to see how they grow this year.”

Per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the Packers are one of several teams believed to be highly interested in adding a kicker this offseason.