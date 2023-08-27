NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears DL Jalen Harris was fined $4,185 for unnecessary roughness after being ejected for trying to punch an opposing player in a preseason game. (Ian Rapoport)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell knows that the team has a rough road ahead on Tuesday when the team must trim their roster down to 53 players. Campbell admits that the team will have to cut some talented players, but said that is a good problem to have in the NFL.

“In some regards, it makes it clearer, and in other regards, it makes it very cloudy. And that’s a good problem to have. But it was good to see,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re going to have to let go of some really good players. And that’s tough. That’s tough to do. But it also means there’s growth and your talent level has gone up. And that’s a good thing for your football team.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur declared fifth-round QB Sean Clifford as the team’s backup quarterback.

“I think it’s safe to say Sean is our No. 2 quarterback,” LaFleur said, via PFT. “A lot of it is just his mental makeup. You saw it in the Cincinnati game in terms of his ability to rebound. The game’s not too big for him.”

Clifford talked up another young player, Packers UDFA WR Malik Heath who’s been making a compelling bid for a roster spot: “You know how I feel about Malik because I give him the ball whenever I can. That dude wins on his routes all the time … I know he’s an undrafted guy, but he has continuously proven why he should be on this team. I’m a huge Malik Heath fan.” (Matt Schneidman)

