BREAKING: Lions Signing QB Jared Goff To Four-Year, $212M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions are signing QB Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension including $170 million guaranteed.
It’s a colossal deal for Goff and yet another core player locked up for the Lions.
Recent reports had indicated the Lions would have to top $50 million a year and this comes out to $53 million annually, second-highest of any quarterback in football.
It’s a nice reward for Goff as his career revival has been a major part of the revival of the Lions’ organization as a whole over the past couple of years.
Goff, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of California back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.
From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that included an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks after the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.
He had one more year deal remaining on his contract and was set to earn $27.3 million in 2024.
In 2023, Goff appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
