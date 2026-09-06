Giants Signed G Jon Runyan Jr. To Two-Year, $22M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Giants have also signed G Jon Runyan Jr. to an extension on Saturday, after extending QB Jameis Winston earlier in the day.

The deal is for two years at $22 million and includes $21.5 million in guaranteed money.

Runyan Jr, 29, was a two-year starter at Michigan and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2018 and 2019. The Packers used the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round on him back in 2020.

Runyan played out the final year of his four-year, $3,469,678 contract that included a $174,678 signing bonus. He tested the open market and signed with the Giants on a three-year, $30 million deal.

In 2025, Runyan appeared in 16 games for the Giants, making 16 starts for them at guard.