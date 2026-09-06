Seahawks Re-Signed S D’Anthony Bell To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Seattle Seahawks announced they have re-signed S D’Anthony Bell to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, they cut LB Marvin Jones.

Seahawks Helmet

Seattle’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. T Logan Brown
  2. CB Michael Dansby
  3. CB Trevon Diggs
  4. NT Deven Eastern
  5. S AJ Finley
  6. CB Andre Fuller
  7. WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
  8. WR Julian Hicks
  9. S Maxen Hook
  10. DE Aidan Hubbard
  11. RB Velus Jones Jr.
  12. C Federico Maranges (International)
  13. S Rodney Thomas II
  14. WR Ricky White III
  15. RB Jacardia Wright
  16. OT Bobby Hart
  17. S D’Anthony Bell

Bell, 29, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa Central following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team and stuck on the roster each of his first three seasons. 

Cleveland declined to tender Bell as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks. Seattle waived him late in the season and he was claimed by the Panthers. 

In 2025, Bell has appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 15 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one tackle for loss. 

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