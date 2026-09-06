Seahawks Re-Signed S D’Anthony Bell To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have re-signed S D’Anthony Bell to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, they cut LB Marvin Jones.
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- T Logan Brown
- CB Michael Dansby
- CB Trevon Diggs
- NT Deven Eastern
- S AJ Finley
- CB Andre Fuller
- WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
- WR Julian Hicks
- S Maxen Hook
- DE Aidan Hubbard
- RB Velus Jones Jr.
- C Federico Maranges (International)
- S Rodney Thomas II
- WR Ricky White III
- RB Jacardia Wright
- OT Bobby Hart
- S D’Anthony Bell
Bell, 29, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa Central following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team and stuck on the roster each of his first three seasons.
Cleveland declined to tender Bell as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks. Seattle waived him late in the season and he was claimed by the Panthers.
In 2025, Bell has appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 15 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one tackle for loss.
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