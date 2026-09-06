Giants Sign QB Jameis Winston To Two-Year, $13M Extension

Jordan Schultz reports that the Giants are signing veteran QB Jameis Winston to a two-year, $13 million extension.

Winston, 32, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

He signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He unfortunately tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million and reworked the deal in 2023. The Browns signed Winston to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.7 million last March. He then signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Giants.

In 2025, Winston appeared in three games for the Giants and made two starts. He threw for 567, two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 56.1 percent of his passes. He also rushed seven times for 23 yards and one touchdown.