NFC Notes: Deonte Banks, Caleb Downs, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys selected OLB Malachi Lawrence with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas VP of player personnel Will McClay said they’ve quickly noticed Lawrence’s speed, physicality, and ability to defend the run.

“With Malachi, his speed is evident, but also being able to play the run and be physical like you have to in this defense, and (he’s) done it fairly quickly. And understanding that, I think the sky is the limit from a physical standpoint. And he’s getting the right coaching. Learning from somebody like Von to be able to use those tools. He’s got some juice off of the edge. (Jaishawn) Barham is a grown man from a standpoint of, mentally, he’s shown that he can handle the different things that we’re doing with him. He’s very physical, very intentional, and dialed in. And with Caleb (Downs), those three guys, they almost seem like five-year vets the way they approach things,” McClay said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

As for first-round S Caleb Downs, McClay said he has a similar demeanor to QB Dak Prescott.

“I hate to compare, but very much like Dak (Prescott) in the way he carried himself when he came in, kind of the Pied Piper without being loud, just how he worked and how he did things. People follow that. And then backed it up by the way he played and the way he carries himself, on and off the field. Guys follow that.”

Cowboys CB Shavon Revel appeared in just seven games in his rookie year after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in college. McClay pointed out that this is Revel’s first training camp with the team and he’s making the most of his opportunity.

“It’s all about confidence. This is his first training camp, and there’s a lot of things that he didn’t go through, and he had to play. So this is really his rookie training camp with a new staff. And so we’re pouring into him, and it’s all the reps and the meetings, all those things that he missed the first year. He’s getting that now, and he’s healthy, and he’s really soaking it up. I think (defensive backs coach) Derrick Ansley and the staff are doing a great job with him, giving him that confidence. The tools are there. Now he’s starting to become confident in his abilities and what he’s doing.”

Eagles

Eagles OL Willie Lampkin enters his second season in Philadelphia after landing on injured reserve two days after being claimed in August 2025. Eagles G Landon Dickerson called Lampkin a “secret weapon” based on being undersized for a typical offensive lineman.

“He’s kind of like our secret weapon when it comes to the D-linemen,” Dickerson said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “I don’t think he’s your typical size for an offensive lineman, which can be a game changer going against a defensive lineman.”

Eagles DT Jordan Davis praised Lampkin for his speed and precision, saying it “gives me a lot of trouble.”

“He’s so short, he’s so small, he’s so stubby, but he is so quick and powerful and precise with his hands,” Davis said. “For a taller guy like me, it gives me a lot of trouble, a lot of fits. It keeps me up at night with Willie. He’s a tremendous player. He has a certain tenacity about him.”

Former NFL offensive lineman and current performance coach, LeCharles Bentley, thinks Lampkin can become an “elite football player.”

“When I look at Willie Lampkin and what’s possible in his career, he has the ability to be an elite football player because the things that you need to be elite, he has them,” Bentley said. “The thing that he doesn’t have, it’s not a deterrent to getting where he wants to go — or capable of going as a player.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said Deonte Banks has had a good camp and challenged him to build on it.

“He’s had a really good camp. And hopefully can continue to build on the camp that he’s had. He had a really good day yesterday out there at practice. So, he continues to stack days, and he’s working really hard. And again, hopefully he can continue on that trend,” Schoen said, via Giants Wire. “Again, he had a good rookie year, some ups and downs in between. But yeah, he’s got to go out and do it. But I like where he is from this camp. He’s got to go out and do it on Sundays.“