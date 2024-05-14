Packers Sign Six Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers announced they have inked six more draft picks to their rookie contracts.

The #Packers ink six more draft picks from 2024 class, leaving only first-round pick Jordan Morgan & second-rounders Edgerrin Cooper and Javon Bullard unsigned.https://t.co/NnaKaD26vW — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) May 14, 2024

The team signed third-round RB MarShawn Lloyd, third-round LB Ty’Ron Hopper, fourth-round S Evan Williams, fifth-round OL Jacob Monk, fifth-round S Kitan Oladapo and sixth-round OT Travis Glover.

Lloyd, 23, transferred to USC from South Carolina and appeared in the 2023 Holiday Bowl and the 2024 Senior Bowl. He was drafted by the Packers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Lloyd is projected to sign a four-year, $5,656,013 contract that includes a $933,464 signing bonus and will carry a $1,028,366 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In two seasons with the Gamecocks and one with the Trojans, Lloyd started 10 of 26 games and rushed 227 times for 1,234 yards (5.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 299 yards (11.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.

Hopper, 23, transferred to Missouri after three seasons at Florida. He was named Second-Team All-SEC in 2022 and 2023. The Packers selected him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is projected to sign a four-year, $5,650,177 contract that includes a $929,220 signing bonus and will carry a $1,027,305 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In three seasons with Florida and two with Missouri, Hopper appeared in 44 games and recorded 209 tackles, eight and a half sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles.