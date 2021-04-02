NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Pace called Andy Dalton “one of the more complete quarterbacks” that they evaluated on the free-agent market. (Adam Jahns)

called “one of the more complete quarterbacks” that they evaluated on the free-agent market. (Adam Jahns) When asked why the Bears already announced Dalton as their starting quarterback, Pace reiterated that is how they view Dalton: “Because that’s how we see Andy Dalton … as a starting quarterback.” (Jesse Palmer)

As for the Bears moving on from CB Kyle Fuller, Pace pointed out that Desmond Trufant is an experienced cornerback who they were fortunate to add: “With (Desmond) Trufant, he’s an experienced corner. We feel fortunate we were able to obtain him the way we did.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Pace pointed out that is an experienced cornerback who they were fortunate to add: “With (Desmond) Trufant, he’s an experienced corner. We feel fortunate we were able to obtain him the way we did.” (Kevin Fishbain) Pace is also confident that CBs Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor will step up in 2021. (Kevin Fishbain)

and will step up in 2021. (Kevin Fishbain) Bears HC Matt Nagy confirmed that he will retain offensive play-calling duties next season: “I’m gonna be the one calling the plays this year… the fun part right now is building what we wanna do better… getting that right.” (Stacey Dales)

Lions

Lions’ president Rod Wood said CB Jeff Okudah has regularly been at the team’s facility as he rehabs from groin surgery.

“He was in the building today,” Wood said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s in on a regular basis and I think he feels energized about the new coaching staff as well as a number of the other players, too.”

Okudah is eager to prove he can be productive for the Lions after his groin injury.

“I think that it was really hard to come to the terms of just not playing to the standard of city of Detroit and what they expect to see out there,” Okudah said. “So I think going forward, definitely have that on my mind and definitely something that is really going to fuel my hunger this offseason. Not necessarily trying to prove everyone wrong, just trying to prove a lot of people right.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes called their 2021 roster a “young group” with a lot of potential, while also praising new DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant and DC Aaron Glenn.

“It is a young group that we have now,” Holmes said. “I really like the group that we have in terms of the youth and the upside. The coaching staff that we have on board, starting with Aubrey Pleasant, Aaron Glenn, I do think that those guys will help those young kids tremendously in their development, but that is a position that we’ll continue to look to address now and through the draft.”

Packers