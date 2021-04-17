NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Tony Pauline of PFN says that the Bears are “almost desperate” to come away with a quarterback in the first two rounds of the draft.

Pauline mentions that if they are unable to make a move that gets them one of the top five prospects, Chicago could select QB Davis Mills of Stanford, who they really like.

Lions

A senior executive tells Ben Standig of The Athletic that the Lions are looking to make a trade and possibly move down from No. 7 overall.

Odds are good that one of the top-5 quarterbacks will fall to the Lions at No. 7 overall, which means there could be opportunities to move back with a team looking to come up for whichever quarterback is left.

Packers

Hall of Fame CB Charles Woodson said he could see things eventually getting “nasty” between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

“I think it’s one of those situations where, you know, there’s all this talk swirling around between him and Green Bay,” Woodson said, via CBS Sports Radio. “And I think it could be one of those situations where it gets nasty at some point, somehow in the back and forth between the Packers and Aaron’s agents and then before you know it somehow the thing gets blown up. I mean, I certainly hope that doesn’t happen, but you know where there’s smoke there’s fire.”

Woodson acknowledged that several Hall of Famers joined new organizations after spending the majority of their careers with one team, including Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, and himself.

“You think about over the years the great players that have played most of their careers in one place and then gone on to play somewhere else. Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, myself — I left twice,” Woodson said. “At some point, the team is gonna start looking to the future.”

As for the Packers drafting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Woodson believes that is a sign that Rodgers will wind up ending his career “in another place.”

“I know that [Rodgers] had to be thinking, ‘Bring me somebody in here that’s gonna help me immediately, you know not somebody that has to sit behind me for the next two or three years or whatever it is. So I think he ends up ending his career in another place,” Woodson said.

According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Packers are among the teams that have shown interest in Wisconsin-Whitewater center Quinn Meinerz.