NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QBs coach Andrew Janocko said that they want Justin Fields to be “efficient and compact” next season.

“We’re always just trying to be efficient and compact,” Janocko said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Everything starts with our feet and building it from the ground up. And then from there just being compact and allowing him to have the best release possible from the ground up, from the waist up, with his base and all that.”

Bears RBs coach David Walker added that their rushing offense must be productive in order to help Fields.

“Justin will be a much better quarterback if we can be productive running the football,” Walker said. “That’s going to open up a lot of stuff for him.”

As for the Bears’ offensive system under new HC Matt Eberflus, OT Teven Jenkins said that their scheme is “a lot faster” and plays at a more “up-tempo” pace.

“It is a big difference,” Jenkins said. “It’s a lot faster pace, a lot more up-tempo, getting around, setting edges, all that stuff. How that affects you is you got to slim down a little bit more, get faster, speeding up in certain areas.”

Lions

Lions CB Jeff Okudah said that he reached out to NBA stars John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins about their recovery from a torn Achilles.

“For me, that was really reassuring going into the process,” Okudah said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site. “From there, just attacked the rehab since November.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell isn’t worried about Okudah’s mobility following his Achilles injury.

“We’re not worried about Jeff’s movement skills,” Campbell said. “Like, he’s going to be able to move. You watch him, with his footwork and the things that he’s doing, he can do all that.”

Campbell is glad that Okudah is present at the team facility to do walkthroughs and study film.

“That is real important right now, is just continuing his growth mentally and him being able to get the walkthrough reps and just to get the film study. Those things are big for him right now. So, it’s good to have him here, to have him available to do that. When the time’s right, to go full speed when we get him in camp, he’ll be ready.”

Packers

Packers OC Adam Stenavich gave Matt Schneidman of The Athletic his prediction for rookie WR Christian Watson : “His combination of size and speed is great. He’s a big guy. He can move. He’s going to be a problem once he figures things out.”

gave Matt Schneidman of The Athletic his prediction for rookie WR : “His combination of size and speed is great. He’s a big guy. He can move. He’s going to be a problem once he figures things out.” Packers K Mason Crosby had high praise of new STs coordinator Rich Bisaccia and thinks the coach has high expectations for their special teams unit: “I have a lot of respect and a lot of love for Rich … There’s a high expectation and you can feel it in our meetings already, just guys needing to know exactly what they’re doing at a high level and be responsible for that.” (Schneidman)