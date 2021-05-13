NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Bears

There’s hope in Chicago again, as the Bears have their best shot at a potential franchise quarterback in a long time following their trade up for QB Justin Fields. Many this offseason wondered if GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy would be allowed to make a big move for a quarterback given how poorly their last swing turned out but Pace says team president Ted Phillips and owner George McCaskey were behind them 100 percent.

“I remember walking in [after drafting Fields], and [McCaskey] was smiling,” Pace said via the Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “It was more like, ‘Hey, we told you we’d work through this and we did. It came down to this moment.’ … None of that happens without Ted and George giving us the support, the autonomy and the flexibility.”

Bears DC Sean Desai said that former fifth-round CB Kindle Vildor was impressive last season and proved he “belongs” in the NFL: “Kindle showed that he belongs in this league last year in the reps that he took.” (Jahns)

Rapoport mentions Nagy will oversee the beginning of their rookie minicamp virtually this week and also conduct meetings online.

Lions

The Lions were essentially starting almost from scratch at the wide receiver position this year after seeing Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola leave. New OC Anthony Lynn was familiar with WR Tyrell Williams from their time with the Chargers, though, and made him a priority addition after he was cut by the Raiders.

“Wide receivers, you know, are complementary to the running backs,” Lynn said via the Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner. “We need some guys in here that can stretch the field, and Tyrell, I know him very well. Had him in LA with me. And, so, I know he can stretch the field as a big receiver. He doesn’t mind going in and blocking and mixing it up as well.”

Lynn added he sees Williams and WR Breshad Perriman as “interchangeable” as big, fast receivers who can make plays down the field and be impact blockers in the run game.

Aaron Rodgers

Former Packers FB John Kuhn said the friction between the team and QB Aaron Rodgers can be fixed.

“I’m sure contract is part of that,” Kuhn said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m sure that years guaranteed is a part of that. Not just being a highest-paid quarterback or the highest paid at your position. But I believe the security going forward is a part of that, and I also believe being on the same page as having open communication where all sides feel like they are being heard. Aaron and I are friends. We spent a decade of our lives together in the same meeting rooms, on the same practice field. So we do talk. And quite frankly this is something that I believe is fixable.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks Rodgers would like the front office to be more willing to borrow money from future years to improve the team.

According to Breer, Rodgers is motivated now to play as long as QB Tom Brady has, going so far as to buy Brady’s book.

has, going so far as to buy Brady’s book. Breer believes there’s a path to the Packers and Rodgers fixing the situation, especially if Green Bay is willing to give in a bit in terms of how they build the team moving forward.