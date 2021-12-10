NFC Notes, Bears, Lions, Packers, Aaron Rogers

Bears

Regarding Packers QB Aaron Rodgers screaming “I own you” to the Chicago Bears’ crowd in Week 6, veteran TE Jimmy Graham responded that wasn’t an alarming reaction from players.

‘‘I’ve never been mic’d up as a player, and that’s for good reason,” Graham said, via Jason Leiser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I don’t want anybody to hear the stuff I say out there, for sure. This isn’t golf. . . . It’s a game of whupping the man across from you, simple as that, so there’s not a lot of niceties.”

Graham added that he’s similarly yelled “I own you” against other teams he’s scored on throughout his career.

“I’ve said that to almost every organization that I’ve scored on,” said Graham. “I’ve said it to everybody.”

Lions

Lions’ fourth-round WR Amon-Ra St. Brown had easily the high-water mark of his rookie season when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass for Detroit’s first win in Week 13. St. Brown has been Detroit’s most productive and reliable receiver even as a rookie, and his polish coming out of USC has drawn comparisons to another former Trojan wideout.

“It’s crazy,” Lions and former Rams WR Josh Reynolds said via the Athletic’s Chris Burke, “because I keep telling people this: He reminds me a lot of Robert Woods — just how they play and the presence they bring to the field. … If I didn’t know he was a rookie, I would’ve never guessed he was a rookie.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) is unlikely to play in Week 14. (Tim Twentyman)

Packers

While making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said he is hopeful to avoid surgery and will only consider it an option if his toe became “much worse.”

“That’s not option No. 1 or 2,” Rodgers said, via Mike Hart of Packers News. “If things were to progress or get much worse, that would be something to avoid further damage.”

Rodgers added that he doesn’t plan on missing “any games” and has played through worse injuries.

“I think any decision that’s made would be one that allows me to play. I’m not going to miss any games. I’ve obviously played with much bigger injuries, different parts of my body. And although it’s a small pinky toe, it’s definitely painful and creates some issues. But I’m not going to miss any games because of it.”

Rodgers said he sought a second opinion on his toe injury because he felt it was important to have multiple medical professionals examine him.

“I wanted to get a second opinion on my toe because it’s always important to have multiple opinions,” Rodgers said. “I’m thankful for that opportunity.”

Rodgers said that rest is his “biggest key” to recovery.

“I did get some great info. There was no mindset change,” Rodgers said. “The biggest key is rest. I wish there was another one of these (bye) weeks so I could get 14-21 great days without doing anything, but the toe is improving. We’ll see how it feels later in the week.”