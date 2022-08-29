NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Elgton Jenkins

Bears
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentions that while the Bears had previous talks about trading G Teven Jenkins, it now appears that he has impressed since moving from tackle to guard.
- Bears OC Luke Getsy on Jenkins: “Teven’s done a great job of accepting that challenge of right guard. For him to be able to go in and execute at a high level was really good.” (Courtney Cronin)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell told the media CB Jeff Okudah has won the starting cornerback job opposite Amani Oruwariye, beating out CB Will Harris for the job. (Kyle Meinke)
Packers
- The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman and SI.com’s Bill Huber point out the Packers could just keep two running backs on the initial 53-man roster and use practice squad elevations for Tyler Goodson, Patrick Taylor or whoever until RB Kylin Hill is ready to return.
- Schneidman adds Packers WR Amari Rodgers has seen some work out of the backfield this preseason and could also help as a depth option there.
- At wide receiver, Schneidman projects Juwann Winfree making it as the seventh guy on the roster with the team chancing seventh-rounder Samori Toure to waivers to try and get him to the practice squad.
- Packers UDFA OT Caleb Jones has caught some eyes at camp, and not just for being 6-9 and 370 pounds. Schneidman thinks Green Bay can sneak him to the practice squad though.
- Schneidman uses the extra spot from not keeping a third running back on DL Jack Heflin, pointing out first-round DT Devonte Wyatt might not yet be ready for a major role.
- Packers OL Elgton Jenkins said his absence from practice Sunday wasn’t related to any contract dispute. He also said it wasn’t related to the new shoulder brace he was wearing. (Schneidman)
- Jenkins is recovering from a torn ACL but the Packers said on Sunday his absence wasn’t related to that either.
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur says K Mason Crosby isn’t coming off the physically unable to perform list yet, with the deadline coming on Tuesday. Crosby has not missed a regular-season game in his 15-year career. (Matt Schneidman)
- LaFleur says “it’s a little early” to say if TE Robert Tonyan will be ready for Week 1, despite taking first-team reps in practice. (Ryan Wood)
