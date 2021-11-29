NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- The Athletic’s Adam Jahns writes that whoever is in charge of the Bears next season, whether it’s GM Ryan Pace with a new head coach or a completely new regime, has a long list to address and build around first-round QB Justin Fields.
- Jahns says the Bears need to make sure the offensive line is rock solid to allow Fields time to make plays down the field with his arm. Chicago also needs to invest in more playmakers at wide receiver with Darnell Mooney the only threat under contract beyond this season.
- The defense also needs attention, per Jahns. Both OLBs Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn are under contract for 2022 but Chicago could stand to infuse some young talent there.
- Jahns adds Bears CB Kindle Vildor doesn’t appear to be a long-term solution at No. 2 corner and the team needs to make an addition or two there.
- Bears HC Matt Nagy said RB Tarik Cohen is still working to return: “Big picture is, yeah, would we have loved to have him back sooner? Yeah, but that’s not the case right now, and that’s OK. He’s working his tail off to get better.” (Jahns)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said CB Jerry Jacobs will remain the starter even with third-round CB Ifeatu Melifonwu back from IR. (Dave Birkett)
- Campbell doesn’t expect RB D’Andre Swift to play this week as he deals with a shoulder injury: “It’s hard to see that you’d see him playing. … He’s hurting a little bit.” (Birkett)
Packers
- Packers WR Davante Adams gave credit to the team’s front office for finding CB Rasul Douglas, who had a pick-six in Sunday’s win against the Rams. (Tom Silverstein)
- Douglas feels the team can be “so much more dominant” than what they’ve been: “The ceiling is so high, we have so much talent, we just got to put it together. Because we still haven’t put together our best game…It could get scary.” (Ryan Wood)
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said he’s “not sure” if he’ll have toe surgery during the team’s bye week. Rodgers added he’ll need to get more tests on Monday to determine a course of action. (Armando Salguero)
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said Rodgers isn’t missing practices for no reason. The team is doing its best to manage Rodgers’ toe injury: “I think it’s pretty evident. I don’t know if you can see it or not, but he certainly was limping around a little bit, especially in the fourth quarter.” (Wood)
- Rodgers said the difference between his toe injury from last week to this week is the level of discomfort he’s feeling. “The difference is I didn’t have to get shot up at halftime.” (Rob Demovsky)
- It appears that Rodgers has elected not to have the procedure during the team’s bye this week. (Ian Rapoport)
- LaFleur commented on the pecking order at running back between RB Aaron Jones and RB AJ Dillon: “It’s 1A, 1B. … They both bring something to the table.” (Wood)
- LaFleur noted that OLB Rashan Gary impacts the game on every single play: “Rashan Gary is a force on every play. Just how much energy he brings.” (Wood)
- Rodgers has the utmost faith in K Mason Crosby: “I’ve always said two of the best kickers I’ve seen over the years is Mason Crosby and Robbie Gould because of the conditions they’ve had to deal with over their careers.” (Wood)
- The NFL fined Packers DE Kingsley Keke $5,157 for roughing the passer last week. (Chris Tomasson)
Vikings
- Vikings HC Mike Zimmer mentioned fourth-round RB Kene Nwangwu may end up getting more playing time with RB Dalvin Cook injured: “I think there’s a chance he might get some more playing time (at running back).” (Chris Tomasson)
- Vikings LB Eric Kendricks said the plan was to limit the 49ers’ rushing attack and they didn’t get it done: “It was a physical game…We knew their run game was very good…It was about limiting it and we didn’t.” (Tomasson)
- Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said that the team is close, but needs to convert in the redzone and eliminate turnovers. “The turnovers (hurt). I think it starts there. We’re so close. We just got to hit those plays down in the red zone. We’re right there. We just didn’t make enough plays.” (Tomasson)
