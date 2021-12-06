NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Nagy said they will discuss throughout the week if first-round QB Justin Fields will play: “We’re never going to put him at risk medically. Never.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions

The Lions have lost plenty of games in heart-breaking fashion, so it was only fitting that their first win of the year came via dramatics as well. Lions QB Jared Goff shook off a mistake-filled afternoon to find fourth-round WR Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game-winning score with no time left on the clock. For a team that’s come so close to wins so many times, it was a huge relief to avoid the weight a winless season brings.

“Very cathartic,” Goff said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “It’s like you put in so much work and so much effort, and you come up short, repeatedly, for different reasons every week, it seems like. It’s like, ‘Oh, one week’s this, one week’s that.’ We’re nowhere near where we want to be, record-wise, but getting on the board with one is huge. It’s just huge for confidence for everyone and especially for these young guys who haven’t experienced that. For them to know what it feels like and know what it looks like and know that it can be done even when you do make mistakes. And I do throw a pick late in the game, and, ‘Oh, that’s alright, we can still win the game.’ More than anything, it’s just a feeling of like release.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell dedicated the team’s first win of the season and a game ball to the Oxford, Michigan shooting victims. (Dave Birkett)

Packers

Vikings

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Vikings WR Adam Thielen is a long shot to play on Thursday against the Steelers after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 13.