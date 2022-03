NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Adofo-Mensah also commented on the

Vikings’

direction this offseason: “We’re trying to live in both worlds. We’re trying to live in today and tomorrow, a competitive rebuild, however, you want to phrase it or market it. That’s how we approach this offseason. Trying to do the best you can for all parties involved, sometimes that involves just doing nothing, staying in the same place, coming back. Let’s be great together. We’ll figure out things after that.” ( Krammer