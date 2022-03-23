NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Bears liked Steelers OT Chukwuma Okorafor but weren’t willing to match the three-year, $29 million deal he got to stay in Pittsburgh.
Lions
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Lions were also interested in LB Cory Littleton but he signed with the Panthers after they guaranteed $2 million of his deal.
Packers
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentions the Packers were interested and checked in with the Chiefs about a trade for WR Tyreek Hill but things didn’t go very far.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Packers want to bring back WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling but there’s a lot of competition.
Vikings
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Vikings engaged in active trade talks regarding DE Danielle Hunter, and mentions the Browns as one of the teams that was interested, but ultimately decided to keep Hunter.
- Vikings new OLB Za’Darius Smith feels some extra motivation after being released by the Green Bay Packers: “I want to thank them. I can’t wait. That’s one game I’m looking forward to. All is well. Like I said, they treated me nice, they treated me well. Big shoutout to the GM there for bringing me in.” (Chris Tomasson)
- As for his Tweet which said “Meet at QB,” Smith described that he’s drawing inspiration from the Vikings’ “Purple People Eaters” of the 1960s-70s: “I got a chance yesterday to go to the museum… It said Purple People Eaters and I was like “OK. Meet at the quarterback.” That’s some slogan that we can keep going here and hopefully be going for the next couple of years.” (Chris Tomasson)
- New Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the team is in a “great place” with Hunter despite not being able to reach a long-term deal: “Every option is on the table. He’s a great player, so he’s somebody that you always want to consider bringing back under contract.” (Andrew Krammer)
- Adofo-Mensah also commented on the Vikings’ direction this offseason: “We’re trying to live in both worlds. We’re trying to live in today and tomorrow, a competitive rebuild, however, you want to phrase it or market it. That’s how we approach this offseason. Trying to do the best you can for all parties involved, sometimes that involves just doing nothing, staying in the same place, coming back. Let’s be great together. We’ll figure out things after that.” (Krammer)
- As for veteran CB Patrick Peterson, he has texted Adofo-Mensah about re-signing, yet the new GM says the team must “respect” the salary cap. (Chris Tomasson)
- Vikings TE Johnny Mundt signed a two-year, $2.415 million deal with the team that includes a $200,000 signing bonus, salaries of $1.035 million, $1.085 million, and a $50,000 annual workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
