NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network reports that the Bears, Colts, and Raiders are set for an official visit with Minnesota edge rusher Esezi Otomewo.
- Bears GM Ryan Poles when speaking to the media about the trade of LB Khalil Mack: “You knew you had to do what’s best for the club. I wasn’t going to send him somewhere where he wasn’t happy. I wanted him to make sure I cared. It really was at the end of the day a win-win.” (Kevin Fishbain)
- Poles said it “tore me to pieces” when he had to tell DT Larry Ogunjobi that he wouldn’t be signing with the Bears due to a failed physical. (Courtney Cronin)
- Poles said that they’re still open to signing Ogunjobi to a lesser contract, however, those conversations haven’t happened yet. (Adam Jahns)
- Asked about trading DE Robert Quinn as well, Poles said “that hasn’t come up.” (Courtney Cronin)
Lions
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh commented on what the Lions were getting by signing LB Chris Board: “He’s a heck of a football player. In terms of special teams, he’s going to be a stalwart. I think he’s also a very good linebacker. He’s a good space linebacker, a good coverage linebacker. (Detroit) is getting a great guy and heck of football player.” (Tim Twentyman)
- Oklahoma State WR Tay Martin has met with the Lions on a top 30 visit. (Mike Kaye)
Packers
- Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said the WR Davante Adams situation could not have ended in any other scenario but a trade: “Those are hard decisions and hard things to move on from. Once we got through the discussions with Davante after the season, this was what was best for Davante and the organization.” (Ryan Wood)
- Gutekunst continued on the trade of Adams to the Raiders and how it would have affected QB Aaron Rodgers: “If we continued down the road we were, it was gonna be difficult to put the team we wanted to put around Aaron and everybody, so I think two different situations.” (Matt Schneidman)
- According to Gutekunst, Rodgers knew Adams wouldn’t return: “It’s very much been a partnership over last year moving forward with all those decisions. He spoke greatly about having some impact on people that affect his job, so certainly as we went through, it was important for me and us to communicate.” (Wood)
- Gutekunst was asked Monday if he believes the deal Rodgers signed allows him to retire with the Packers: “We’d certainly like to. I think that’s certainly one of the goals of his. … That was part of the scenario we thought when we went through this process.” (Wood)
- Gutekunst indicated that they like their options at nickel corner, but it sounds like this season will be a big opportunity for Jaire Alexander to move around: “He’s going to go where some of the receivers are going to go and follow those guys in different packages. He can do everything.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
- The contract that CB Rasul Douglas signed with the Packers is for three years at $21 million and includes a $5.3 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.05 million, $2.25 million, $6.25 million, and several incentives including an $800,000 workout bonus for the entire duration of the contract. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
- New Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah discussed his team-building philosophy more with NBC Sports’ Peter King, saying: “‘Continuum’ is a good word for it. I think you’ve got to make sure you always know where your team is at all times. Sometimes you can deceive yourself.”
- Oklahoma State WR Tay Martin will meet with the Vikings before the draft. (Mike Kaye)
- Former Packers CB Chandon Sullivan‘s one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Vikings includes a $665,000 signing bonus, a salary of $1.035 million, and $660,000 in incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
