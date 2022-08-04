NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears fifth-round OT Braxton Jones has seen quite a bit of time at left tackle with the first-team offense, even running ahead of new addition Riley Reiff at times. Still, Jones knows he has no room to be complacent.

“Just because I’m running with the ones doesn’t mean anything changes,” Jones said via The Athletic. “That might change up who’s in front of me or whatever. But that doesn’t matter. For me, it’s still the same. I go full speed. I’m trying to work on my tight hands. I’m trying to get better every day. … Obviously it’s a bigger role in the sense of like the ones. But for me it’s just the same things.”

Lions

Lions S Tracy Walker mentioned he feels more acclimated to the defense now entering his second year.

“Last year, I was just getting acclimated still to the defense and the coaching staff,” Walker said via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “But now that I have a year under my belt, I’m more comfortable. I’ve been leading by example, and I’ve been leading because I’m very comfortable out here and I understand what’s going on. So for me, man, I’m just trying to be the best leader I can be at this point now.”

Walker said that he’s built a close relationship with DC Aaron Glenn and DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

“AP is like my big, big brother,” Walker said. “He’s about 10 years older than me, but he’s that big brother to me. And AG is like the unc, man. He’s the cool uncle — the one you always see at the cookout with the sandals open, flipping burgers. They’re great people, man. Very smart, intellectual guys. They understand the game of football so I’m always picking their brain and just learning as much as I can from them. That’s what allows me to play so fast now and to be able to lead. I spent countless hours learning from them. It’s a great thing to be a part of.”

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and RB Aaron Jones had great praise for new No. 1 WR Allen Lazard, who has risen through the team’s receiver ranks and finally made it to the top.

“I really think Allen is ready to make a jump and be a No. 1 receiver,” Rodgers said to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “And I’m excited about the opportunity to work with him. When you walk in the locker room for so many years and you see 87’s locker over there, Jordy Nelson, you see Davante Adams, it gives you a different feel. You just know you’ve got that guy.”

“He can be everything for us,” Jones said. “He’s already the goon in the run game, and then I think he’s shown when he gets the opportunity, he could be a dominant receiver. He can go up and get it, he can run across the middle and get it, he can go deep and get it. I’m happy that he’s getting the opportunity to be a No. 1 because he’s earned it. He’s put his body on the line the last two, three years for us, running down [and] blocking.”

Lazard mentioned what it will take to fill the shoes of WR Davante Adams.

“Obviously, when Davante was here, his talent is extreme,” Lazard said. “It’s tremendous, undoubtedly, he’s the best wide receiver in the league right now and probably will be for a while. That doesn’t mean I’m far behind him from that standpoint. I learned a lot from him. He’s taught me a lot, not only on the field but also off the field, and how to carry yourself as a professional and as a man as well. I’m thankful for my time with him, but things move on and it’s a different age now.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on new OC Adam Stenavich‘s future: “He’s got a future as a play caller, and beyond that as a head coach.” (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell isn’t ruling out adding a tight end to the roster before the start of the season give the loss of Irv Smith Jr. for a few weeks after thumb surgery.

“We’ll continue to kind of look at that. If we feel like, at any point in time we want to do that, I’ll get with [GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah] and his staff and we’ll talk about that,” O’Connell said, via Vikings Wire. “Ultimately, my goal is to see that group just kind of next man up mentality and thrive and take advantage of the unfortunate opportunity that came their way from Irv going down.”

Vikings CB Nick Hairston said he’s “back at full strength” and it “took me a couple of days to get my feet under me.” Hairston said he incurred ankle soreness while working out “changing surfaces.” (Chris Tomasson)