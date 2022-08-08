NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears OT Teven Jenkins said he fully expects to be on the team when the season begins, despite rumors of a potential trade and issues with his coaches.

“Do I expect to be here in the regular season? Yeah.” Jenkins said, via BearsWire.com. “I’m here with the Chicago Bears right now. I’m here to play football for the Chicago Bears and that’s what I’m going to do and that’s what I plan on doing right now.”

“I’m a loyal type of guy, the Chicago Bears, they drafted me, so I’m going to stay with the Chicago Bears until, whenever it is,” Jenkins added.

Bears WR N’Keal Harry was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Harry is visiting with a specialist to determine a timetable for recovery. (Ian Rapoport)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell on four players retiring this offseason: “I know why you’re asking it because it is the obvious, but everybody’s different. Look, (the NFL’s) not for everybody. Not everything is easy about it. And it’s not just about football.” (Kyle Meinke)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that it’s difficult for second-round WR Christian Watson to miss training camp, adding he can’t replicate the live reps that he’s missing out on.

“Yeah, it’s tough, because there’s nothing like getting those real live reps, even if it’s in a walkthrough situation,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “Just some of the subtleties that our quarterbacks can do at the line of scrimmage, to change a play or tweak a play, when you’re not out there doing it, it is an adjustment.”

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said that he expects Watson to return in a couple of weeks.

“Not having Christian out here has probably been tough for him, but I expect him back in a couple of weeks,” Rodgers said.

The Packers will start QB Jordan Love against the 49ers in their first preseason game on Friday. (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Vikings

Vikings OC Wes Phillips said CB Patrick Peterson‘s experience has been invaluable to the team, even the receivers on offense.

“He’s a guy that’s talking to guys, both on defense … and then talking to the young wideouts,’’ Phillips said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “(He’s) saying, ‘Hey, here’s how I jumped that route. Here’s how I knew you were going to break there.’ That kind of stuff, from a guy with his experience, his level of play, is really invaluable.”

Peterson said he still has love for the game and wants to continue to make an impact, even if his role has expanded to include mentorship duties.

“Once I come to that point of, “Ah, it’s just another training camp,’ I think it’s going to be time for me to retire,’’ Peterson said. “But I love the game so much. I love coming to work every day. I love trying to invest into these young guys for the future, to keep the game in good hands and I feel like that’s my duty.”

Peterson took note of CB Cameron Dantzler and said that he’s making great strides in his development.

“Cameron definitely is playing with a lot of swagger and a ton of confidence,’’ Peterson said. “You can tell he understands the situation that he’s in completely and taking that task head on.”

Phillips mentioned veteran OL Chris Reed has a chance to win the starting center job: “Chris has shown mentally that he knows the game and that he can communicate. Some guys are just mutes. They get up there, they don’t speak. Those aren’t good center candidates, but Chris has done a nice job.”

has a chance to win the starting center job: “Chris has shown mentally that he knows the game and that he can communicate. Some guys are just mutes. They get up there, they don’t speak. Those aren’t good center candidates, but Chris has done a nice job.” Vikings Kellen Mond commented on sharing second-team reps with veteran QB Sean Mannion: “Last year, I got the third group, which was kind of our developmental type of group. But this year it’s great. I’m able to build confidence and build comfort with the new stuff we’re adding.” ( QBcommented on sharing second-team reps with veteran QB: “Last year, I got the third group, which was kind of our developmental type of group. But this year it’s great. I’m able to build confidence and build comfort with the new stuff we’re adding.” ( Chris Tomasson