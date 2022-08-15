NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears K Cairo Santos has been outspoken when it comes to the conditions of Soldier Field in Chicago.

“I think it’s reckless that we have a product of the league out there, big-time players on both teams out there, and it’s too bad if the field becomes an issue where there’s an injury and that star of the league is out for the season,” Santos said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Bears OC Luke Getsy on the team trying out Teven Jenkins at right guard: “The guards get stressed mentally more than the tackles in this system…that’s the strength of his game…we want to try that and see what that looks like.” (Cronin)

Lions

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said S Dallin Leavitt will be out “a while” after suffering a shoulder injury while forcing a fumble on Friday night. (Matt Schneidman)

LaFleur wouldn't commit to OL Elgton Jenkins' spot on the offensive line: "Where he's going to play, I think time will tell. I don't want to commit to the left side, I don't want to commit to the right side. I don't want to commit to tight end." (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said WR Dan Chisena aggravated his lower leg injury. (Chris Tomasson)