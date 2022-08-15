NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Bears K Cairo Santos has been outspoken when it comes to the conditions of Soldier Field in Chicago.
“I think it’s reckless that we have a product of the league out there, big-time players on both teams out there, and it’s too bad if the field becomes an issue where there’s an injury and that star of the league is out for the season,” Santos said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
- Bears OC Luke Getsy on the team trying out Teven Jenkins at right guard: “The guards get stressed mentally more than the tackles in this system…that’s the strength of his game…we want to try that and see what that looks like.” (Cronin)
Lions
- The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner and Colton Pouncy note Lions QB Tim Boyle was the No. 2 in the preseason opener and seems to have the lead over David Blough in the battle for backup quarterback.
- The two add at this point they see RB Godwin Igwebuike sticking on the roster as a fourth tailback ahead of some of the other options at his position and potentially a sixth receiver like Tom Kennedy. His versatility on offense and special teams give him an edge.
- Other position battles at camp include at backup tight end and backup spots along the offensive line. Baumgardner and Pouncy note TE Brock Wright, OT Matt Nelson and G Tommy Kraemer seem to be in the lead, with G Logan Stenberg potentially on the wrong side of the bubble.
- With the retirement of DT John Penisini earlier this offseason, Baumgardner and Pouncy write the odds of Demetrius Taylor or Isaiah Buggs or both making the team go up given the team’s need for a space-eating nose tackle.
- Both of them have LB Jarrad Davis on the wrong side of the bubble.
- Lions HC Dan Campbell says it’s “highly unlikely” FB Jason Cabinda will play in the final preseason game and there’s doubt he’ll be ready for Week 1. The same goes for DL Levi Onwuzurike, who is also not traveling with the team to Indianapolis. (Pouncy)
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said S Dallin Leavitt will be out “a while” after suffering a shoulder injury while forcing a fumble on Friday night. (Matt Schneidman)
- LaFleur wouldn’t commit to OL Elgton Jenkins‘ spot on the offensive line: “Where he’s going to play, I think time will tell. I don’t want to commit to the left side, I don’t want to commit to the right side. I don’t want to commit to tight end.” (Ryan Wood)
Vikings
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said WR Dan Chisena aggravated his lower leg injury. (Chris Tomasson)
