NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Bears WR Tajae Sharpe will miss the rest of the season with a rib injury that sent him to injured reserve, according to HC Matt Eberflus. (Adam Jahns)
- Bears LB Roquan Smith said he isn’t focused about signing a long-term contract and is instead focused on making the most out of this year: “I’m not focused on that, if I’m being completely honest. My focus is on making this year the best year I can and then go from there. I don’t want to look forward too much to the future or anything like that. I’m just focused on having the best year I can with my teammates and going out and playing the game I love. That’s what means the most to me.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Smith believes he’ll be a fit in any defense, including Bears DC Alan Williams‘ new look: “Oh man, I flourish in any defense. It don’t matter. Just line me up, tell me a play, and I’m there.” (Dan Wiederer)
- Bears GM Ryan Poles said he still expects Smith to continue being productive despite not coming to an agreement on an extension or trade: “He’s a good player. That’s never changed… I have faith that he’s going to have a good year… You have disagreements and then you’ve gotta come back together and be teammates. That’s what I expect.” (Kevin Fishbain)
- Poles has been “blown away” by fifth-round OT Braxton Jones’ development: “He continues to check the boxes…he continues to climb and get better and better and better.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Regarding OT Teven Jenkins expressing uncertainty about whether he’ll be traded, Poles responded that he thinks Jenkins is among their best five offensive linemen when playing at guard: “No, I had a good conversation with him and I told him how proud I was of him. Again, I think it’s about building the best five. I think we have a good five with him at guard. So I think it’s good for us to have Teven at guard right now.” (Cronin)
- Bears second-round S Jaquan Brisker believes he’ll be healthy enough to play in the team’s opener: “I’ll be back. I feel like I’ll be 120% by the time I’m back. I feel like I’m ahead of schedule.” (Wiederer)
- Chicago was the only team to put a claim in on OL Alex Leatherwood. (Ian Rapoport)
- Bears OL coach Chris Morgan worked under former Raiders OL coach Tom Cable in Seattle, and Cable was in Las Vegas last year and reportedly literally pounded the table for Leatherwood in the first round. Bears assistant OL coach Austin King was also with the Raiders last year. (Doug Kyed)
- Leatherwood said he practiced at right tackle on Thursday. (Fishbain)
Lions
- Lions GM Brad Holmes wouldn’t put a timeline on first-round WR Jameson Williams‘ recovery from a torn ACL: “This is a long-term investment.” (Eric Woodyard)
Packers
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers are bringing in TE Rysen John for a workout on Thursday.
Vikings
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said DL Ross Blacklock will have a “role” but they are still determining who will fill DL Armon Watts position, who is now with the Bears. (Sam Ekstrom)
- O’Connell named DL Jonathan Bullard as a possible replacement.
- Vikings WR K.J. Osborn admitted it was “very tough” to see WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette waived: “We know what type of business that we’re in. We know this is a tough time around the NFL for a lot of guys…I told Ihmir, ‘We’re always family’…He’ll be my brother forever.” (Chris Tomasson)
