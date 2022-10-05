NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Chicago Bears brought in DE Jalyn Holmes and TE Sammis Reyes for workouts on Tuesday. They ended up signing Holmes to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Lions

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had high praise of second-round WR Christian Watson and compared him to Davante Adams as a rookie in 2014.

“Look, I tell you, he’s got special speed. He really does. He’s got incredible stride length,” said Rodgers, via PackersWire. “When you watch some of the film back, it’s similar to watching Davante his rookie year. You know there were games where I didn’t give Davante a ton of looks, but you go back and watch the film, and you’re thinking, ‘Man, this guy is open often.’ It’s like that from time to time with Christian. There’s a few routes, I mean not as much as Davante, I just think Davante was a little more polished route runner as a rookie, but there are a few times where I might need to give him a second look even when things don’t look great from the start because he does have that different type of speed. But we’re finding ways to use him, I think, and again, we have to have patience.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said RB Kylin Hill (knee) will not practice on Wednesday after his window to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list. (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins feels that he still has “a lot of clean up” going forward and is focused on improving in new HC Kevin O’Connell‘s system.

“There’s just a lot to clean up still,” Cousins said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “Similar to coming away after the Lions game with a win, you feel great about the win [over the Saints], but you also feel there’s a lot you leave out there. We’ve got to get better. I’ve got to get better. That’s where our focus is.”

O’Connell is confident that Cousins will continue growing into their scheme and thinks they can help him “start maximizing” their offense.

“I think Kirk is going to continue to be more consistent and make the throws that we ask him to make while running the show… I feel great about where Kirk is headed, and then there are obviously some things that we can coach harder, that I can coach better, to help him be at his best and truly start maximizing what we’re going to become as an offense.”