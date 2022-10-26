NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus and QB Justin Fields found success against the Patriots on Monday Night Football with their ability to get Fields going on the ground.

“We had a chance to take a breath during the (mini) bye week and really figure out what we needed to do and needed to adjust what we’re doing well,” Eberflus said, via NFL.com. “And we needed to tweak some things a little bit and no big changes but just some things that enhance our player skill sets. And I thought we did a good job with that.”

“I thought it brought a whole different element to our offense,” Fields said. “I think we executed that well. And there were definitely some explosive plays in the design runs for sure. My main goal right now is to continue to improve each and every day, each and every game. So, again, look at tomorrow with the film, really tonight on what I can get better at and what I can improve on as an individual, and what we can improve on as a team. So we’re just focused on getting better each and every day.”