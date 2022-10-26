NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Bears HC Matt Eberflus and QB Justin Fields found success against the Patriots on Monday Night Football with their ability to get Fields going on the ground.
“We had a chance to take a breath during the (mini) bye week and really figure out what we needed to do and needed to adjust what we’re doing well,” Eberflus said, via NFL.com. “And we needed to tweak some things a little bit and no big changes but just some things that enhance our player skill sets. And I thought we did a good job with that.”
“I thought it brought a whole different element to our offense,” Fields said. “I think we executed that well. And there were definitely some explosive plays in the design runs for sure. My main goal right now is to continue to improve each and every day, each and every game. So, again, look at tomorrow with the film, really tonight on what I can get better at and what I can improve on as an individual, and what we can improve on as a team. So we’re just focused on getting better each and every day.”
- Eberflus is enjoying the two-headed rushing attack the team has with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert: “We’re going to continue to do that…going to continue to use both of those guys.” (Courtney Cronin)
Lions
- MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke says the locker room is still staunchly behind HC Dan Campbell and believes they need to play better in order to help his job security.
- Meinke adds Campbell isn’t in any imminent danger but no coach is immune to losing forever.
- Lions RB D’Andre Swift and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown were both expected to practice on Wednesday. (Woodyard)
- The Lions brought in four players for workouts on Tuesday including DT Eric Banks, DB Brady Breeze, DB Adrian Colbert and DB J.R. Reed. Reed later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)
Packers
- The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman looks at the Packers’ options at wide receiver ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. He lists Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, Steelers WR Chase Claypool and Jets WR Elijah Moore as the high-end options who will cost at least a second and a fourth-round pick, if they’re available at all. Of that trio, Jeudy might be the most attainable.
- If Green Bay is into more affordable options, Schneidman highlights Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne who might cost only a Day 3 pick. Same with Saints WR Marquez Callaway.
- The Packers have other options besides trading draft picks, per Schneidman. Some current free agents who might address their issues include Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller and T.Y. Hilton.
- However, there’s a reason all three are available. Schneidman notes Beckham might not be healthy enough to play after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl until December and Green Bay needs help sooner than that. The Packers were interested in Fuller at the trade deadline in 2020 but he’s been a free agent since March and still hasn’t signed.
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur says everyone on offense needs to improve. When asked about QB Aaron Rodgers specifically, he added: “For him to be at his best, we need the 10 other guys to be at their best.” (Ryan Wood)
- Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday due to his thumb injury, according to LaFleur, which has been the routine the past couple of weeks. (Wes Hodkiewicz)
- The Packers brought in two tight ends for workouts on Tuesday including Josh Babicz and J.J. Howland. Babicz signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)
-
Vikings
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the NFL has reduced Vikings RB Dalvin Cook‘s fine for throwing the ball into the crowd in Week 6 from $7,426 to $5,941.
- Pelissero notes that the Collective Bargaining Agreement states the 25 percent reduction is contingent on Cook completing an online remedial training course and not getting fined again in 2022.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!