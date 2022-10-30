NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears DL Mike Pennel was fined $6,222 for an unnecessary roughness penalty on a block during an interception return in Monday night’s win against the Patriots. ($6,222)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell was appreciative of the support he received from team owner Sheila Ford Hamp this week.

“She didn’t have to do that,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “So, certainly I appreciate that and I know that we have her support, but I don’t take that for granted. I don’t take it lightly, either. I know that that’s not easy. It’s not easy at all. It’s not easy on anybody.”

“We’ve got 11 more games to go, so I just don’t want to ruin it — push the panic button and give up the ship, because I think we’ve got the right people in place to pull this off, and I truly believe that,” Ford Hamp said. “And I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t believe it.”

“Look, I’m not blind to any of this. I appreciate that and I also know the reality. We’ve got to win. There’s still urgency here. That’s never changed,” Campbell added. “We know what kind of business we’re in. I know what kind of business I’m in. And I know that the patience only goes so long, so, look, we’re trying to get one this week, and after that takes place, then you go get the next one, but it’s all about winning. We’re not trying to kick the can down the road — we’re not trying to say any of that,” he said. “We’ve got a team here that I know can win and it’s my job to get them there.”

Packers

According to NFL Media, the Packers are one of a number of teams interested in trading for help at wide receiver before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Vikings

According to NFL Media, the Vikings are viewed as potential buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.