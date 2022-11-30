NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Bears HC Matt Eberflus said QB Justin Fields (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday’s practice but “continues to improve.” (Andrew Siciliano)
- Eberflus added that QB Trevor Siemian didn’t practice due to an oblique injury.
- Regarding the possibility of Alex Leatherwood starting at right tackle, Eberflus said they are excited to see what Leatherwood can do: “We are excited and intrigued to see where it goes because he is a heck of an athlete at that position and we’ll see where it goes from there.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Fields said he is improving from his non-throwing shoulder injury and will see how he feels in practice: “I feel better than last week so we’ll see how I feel this week and after today’s practice.” (Dan Wiederer)
- Eberflus wants Fields to continue playing efficiently over the final stretch of the season: “Continued progress. Continued efficiency running the offense. Staying in balance, throwing the ball away when he’s supposed to throw the ball away, throwing the checkdowns when he’s supposed to.” (Wiederer)
- The Bears worked out three safeties on Tuesday, including J.R. Reed, Richard LeCounte and Adrian Colbert. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of this group, Chicago signed Colbert to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions QB Jared Goff said his early impression of first-round WR Jameson Williams is that he’s “very, very fast” and compared him to Texans WR Brandin Cooks: “He’s longer. He’s a stride guy… He’s got length.” (Eric Woodyard)
- The Lions worked out cornerbacks Chris Wilcox and Jarren Williams on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Packers
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes the two most likely outcomes for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason appear to either be retiring or staying with Green Bay. But a trade is not completely out of the picture, and Howe adds the Packers would get plenty of interest in that scenario.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes Rodgers plans to continue playing despite suffering a rib injury.
Vikings
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is confident DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) will be ready for Week 13 and fourth-round CB Akayleb Evans (concussion) is on track to play. (Kevin Seifert)
- O’Connell said they want to continue evaluating LT Christian Darrisaw (concussion) before re-entering him in the lineup: “We just want to make sure he’s good. I think when the time’s right we’ll have CD back in there.” (Seifert)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!