NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Lions

Packers

  • Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the Packers have contract language that allows them to convert QB Aaron Rodgers‘ base salary into a bonus and save $9.1 in cap space without Rodgers’ approval, but haven’t done so yet.
  • Breer adds that he wouldn’t be surprised if other teams are possibly checking in with Green Bay to see if there’s any shot of a trade involving Rodgers. However, Breer doesn’t think there actually is a chance of this happening for now.
  • Auburn S Jamien Sherwood has met virtually with the Packers. (Justin Melo)
  • Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had a second meeting with the Packers. (Justin Melo)

Vikings

