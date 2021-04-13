NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Auburn S Jordyn Peters had a virtual meeting with the Bears. (Justin Melo)
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met virtually with the Bears. (Justin Melo)
Lions
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met virtually with the Lions. (Justin Melo)
Packers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the Packers have contract language that allows them to convert QB Aaron Rodgers‘ base salary into a bonus and save $9.1 in cap space without Rodgers’ approval, but haven’t done so yet.
- Breer adds that he wouldn’t be surprised if other teams are possibly checking in with Green Bay to see if there’s any shot of a trade involving Rodgers. However, Breer doesn’t think there actually is a chance of this happening for now.
- Auburn S Jamien Sherwood has met virtually with the Packers. (Justin Melo)
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had a second meeting with the Packers. (Justin Melo)
Vikings
- According to Eric Edholm, the Vikings have “done work” on this year’s quarterback class, including a virtual meeting with Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey.
- Darren Wolfson mentions that the Vikings have virtually interviewed Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says the Vikings are one of the teams showing interest in Nebraska TE Jack Stoll as an undrafted free agent.
- Auburn S Jamien Sherwood has met virtually with the Vikings. (Justin Melo)
- Iowa State S Lawrence White has met virtually with the Vikings. (Justin Melo)
