NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears veteran DT Akiem Hicks said he will do “everything in my power” to retire with the organization.

“I’ll do everything in my power to do so,” said Hicks, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun Times. “That’s what I want. That’s what I feel at the end of the day is right for me. I started a piece of my career here, and it grew and it blossomed, and I’ve just had so many joy-filled moments as a Chicago Bear. I can’t see myself in another jersey.”

Hicks acknowledged that his contract situation is a “present thought” and was hoping to get a deal done throughout the offseason.

“I’d be lying to say that it was never a present thought,” Hicks said. “During the course of this offseason, there was a great deal of energy spent pondering how this was all gonna play out. Unfortunately, you don’t get to choose [how long you stay]… I have to accept that. It’s a present thought in my mind, but it can’t be my main focus.”

Hicks added that he’s conducting himself as a professional and is focused on producing for the Bears this season.

“It’s business, and it’s very professional,” Hicks said. “I’ve been hired to do a job, and the job isn’t done yet, so I’m going to continue to play and put my best foot forward and carry myself as the professional that I have been for my entire career.”

Hicks reiterated that he’s committed to playing well for the Bears despite not feeling “valued as you feel you should be.”

“Besides not feeling, maybe, [as]valued as you feel you should be — those [thoughts] go away when you step on the field,” Hicks said. “Those go away when you look the fans in their faces.”

Lions

Packers

Regarding the Packers’ 38-3 loss to the Saints in Week 1, WR Davante Adams feels they “came out really flat” and believes the game provided a big “wake-up call” for the team.

“It just got weird, man. It was a weird game,” Adams said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “We had like 12 plays in the first half. Our defense wasn’t getting off the field and that just wasn’t our best display. We came out really flat and I think that it’ll be a really good wake-up call for us.”

Tom Silverstein reports that Packers DL coach Jerry Montgomery tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and must pass two tests within 24 hours to return.

tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and must pass two tests within 24 hours to return. LaFleur said they play on limiting OLB Za’Darius Smith‘s (back) usage in Week 2: “We’re not going to play him as much as we’d like to until we know he’s healthy enough to do that..” (Rob Demovsky)

Vikings

The amount of holding penalties was back up to normal levels in Week 1 after an apparent drop in 2020, and several of those came at the expense of the Vikings. Minnesota C Garrett Bradbury said he is using it as motivation to keep consistent technique.

“We just have to have our hands inside. That’s kind of beyond me, but I think when you take the blame out of your hands, you can’t do anything to fix it. So if I’m just blaming the refs or blaming someone else, then I can’t do anything about it. That’s kind of all their fault. But if you kind of put it on yourself, you can be like, ‘Listen, I can have tighter hands. I can have better technique,” he said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

The Vikings are monitoring LB Eric Kendricks closely for an undisclosed injury and they likely plan to do an MRI at some point. (Cronin)

closely for an undisclosed injury and they likely plan to do an MRI at some point. (Cronin) Kendricks was not on the injury report Wednesday but missed practice on Thursday and the team is worried about his availability for Week 2.