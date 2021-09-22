NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

When asked about the possibility of Andy Dalton landing on the Bears’ injured reserve, HC Matt Nagy couldn’t provide a firm answer: “I don’t think so, but I don’t have an answer for that.” (Andrew Siciliano)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said LB Alex Anzalone didn’t have a perfect display in Week 2 but “made a lot of plays” and made several correct decisions.

“Alex wasn’t perfect but I thought he was all over the field and made a lot plays,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I thought he played with a lot of energy, I think he was spot on with his calls, and look, he’s high effort. He’s smart, he’s kind if what we’re about here, and so I like him where he was at.

Campbell feels that LB Jamie Collins didn’t have a great performance against the Packers and believes LB Derrick Barnes “deserves a shot.”

“Jamie, look, Jamie had some mistakes. It wasn’t certainly his best performance. And yeah, I think Barnes deserves a shot.”

Despite Collins’ struggles, Campbell points out that he brings a different aspect to their defense than Anzalone and is a “mismatch on third down.”

“Jamie’s a big linebacker,” Collins said. “He’s a very athletic linebacker. And the way he moves is a little bit different. Now, does he move with the same effort and have the same effort as Alex? No, I don’t (think so). I think Alex just plays at a high level all the time. That’s him, that’s how he goes. But Jamie, there’s things that Jamie does well that we still have to continue to use. He’s still a mismatch on third down, particularly in the rush game. We’ll see where this goes.”

Reports surfaced later that the Lions are exploring trade opportunities for Collins, so this is a situation to keep an eye on in the coming days.

Lions WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) is not expected to play in Week 3. (Kyle Meinke)

Packers

When asked if he thought there was a chance of being traded to the 49ers, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers generally dismissed the idea: “There were points that I felt anything was possible, but not a strong possibility.” (Ryan Wood)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said OL Elgton Jenkins has an ankle injury and they plan to give him the entire week before they determine whether he can play against the 49ers. (Rob Demovsky)

LaFleur said the 49ers' interest in Rodgers this offseason did not hurt his relationship with Kyle Shanahan: "Kyle is a great friend of mine. I haven't talked to him in awhile, it's just part of the business. You get into your own routine, but I hold no ill will toward him." (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

The Athletic’s Chad Graff mentions that Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy worked as the Vikings’ RB coach from 2006 to 2009, which is an interesting connection to keep in mind should Minnesota be in the market for a new coach this offseason.

worked as the Vikings’ RB coach from 2006 to 2009, which is an interesting connection to keep in mind should Minnesota be in the market for a new coach this offseason. Graff thinks the Vikings will give CB Bashaud Breeland another week as the starter but CB Cameron Dantzler has closed a lot of the gap between them.

another week as the starter but CB has closed a lot of the gap between them. Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. (Chris Tomasson)

said RB (ankle) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. (Chris Tomasson) Zimmer added they will continue playing Cook despite the big hits he’s already taken thus far: “At this stage, it’s time to get some wins. … He makes us go, so we’re going to continue to play him.” (Graff)

Cook mentioned his first injury this season was a stinger, which alleviates over time: “It goes away and you play football.” (Arif Hasan)

Zimmer said LB Anthony Barr (undisclosed) and DE Everson Griffen (concussion) were limited in Wednesday’s practice. (Hasan)