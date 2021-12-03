NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Seahawks

Bears

Brad Biggs expects Bears OT Teven Jenkins to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list ahead of Week 13 given his three-week window to return concludes this week.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he’s still adjusting to being a play-caller in addition to his head coaching duties and looking for ways to improve.

“Certainly, I can be better and there are things that – now it’s been three games and all three of those games there are three calls I wish I could have back,” Campbell said, via LionsWire. “So, you learn as you go, you grow and then look, I’m not going to lie, there are things about it between learning to be a head coach and a play-caller that are all – it’s stuff that I’m working through right now that I can get better at. Look, I look at all of it and I think about how do I prepare myself as best as I can and how do I improve on what I’ve done to help these guys?”

Campbell acknowledged his decision to run the ball on 3rd-and-32 in Week 12’s Thanksgiving loss to the Bears.

“One of them would be last week. I kind of alluded to this, but when we’re on the minus-49 and it’s 3rd-and-32, I wish – it’s one thing to run it, but I hated the run that I called, that’s one,” Campbell said. “But, two is, hindsight, I wish I would have thrown. We would’ve had something a little deeper and if it’s there, great. If not, check it down, see what you can get and now you’ve got a decision to make. Do you still punt it or do you go for a field goal? I wish I had that one back.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ RB Adrian Peterson did not get the time to prove himself with the Tennessee Titans, yet his Hall of Fame resume has already provided him with another chance in 2021.

“Obviously, I still want to play,” Peterson said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “Just the love for the game. I love the game. I feel like I can still compete at a high level. Just having the opportunity to help teams, to inspire guys. That’s one of the most rewarding things. When I see guys, and they say to me, ‘Man, just keep doing what you’re doing,’ it’s so inspiring. I don’t really feel like I showed too much in Tennessee. But before I got released, I was feeling my legs were back under me. I felt like going into the Patriots [game last week], that was the week I was going to be able to blossom, and unfortunately, I got released.”