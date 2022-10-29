NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, T.J. Hockenson, Packers

Bears

Bears RT Larry Borom (concussion) has been ruled out from Week 8. (Adam Jahns)

Lions

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson is aware that his name is brought up in trade rumors around the league but doesn’t have too much concern as he knows that he is a commodity for any NFL team.

“Listen, I’m not stupid, I know what I can bring to another team and I know here that they could, if they want something, if they want to do things for the future then I’m not stupid in that sense,” Hockenson told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It is a business and whatever they have to do upstairs they’re going to do. And that doesn’t — there are no hard feelings about it. There’s no, ‘Hey, I don’t like him personally or anything about that. That’s just how it is. So I’m not dumb or naive in that fact.”

Birkett notes that the Lions have not taken any calls on Hockenson as of Friday, yet added that interest in him was mainly on deadline day last year.

Lions CB Saivion Smith said there were about 20 seconds where he couldn’t move on the field or talk after his neck injury against the Patriots. Smith has a disc issue and is headed for surgery next month. (Kyle Meinke)

said RB (groin) is “trending the right way” for Week 8 and practiced on Friday. (Eric Woodyard) Adam Schefter notes that Swift is expected to play in Sunday’s game.

The Lions cut DB J.R. Reed from their practice squad on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)

Packers

Packers OT David Bakhtiari said that he is still figuring out the timetable of recovery for his knee injury: “I feel terrible for Matt [LaFleur]. I keep telling him, ‘Dude, I’m f***ing sorry. I hate that they even keep asking you. And I know you don’t know, because I’m still trying to figure out what my schedule is.’” (Ryan Wood)

